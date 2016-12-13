Owl boys rocket past Underwood

RELATED: Hancock dominant in first win, prep boys basketball, Hancock Owls

Gramm led the game with 17 points and eight rebounds while Reese followed right behind with 15 points and seven rebounds. Reese also led the team with five assists.

Milander scored 12 points and made an impact defensively, recording four steals.

Noah Kannegiesser dropped just four points against the Rockets. A career low for the junior as he averaged nearly 22 points per game last season.

The Owls will play Tuesday, Dec. 13 against BBE in Hancock.

Hancock 51, Underwood 33

Hancock (2-1)................. 26 25 — 51

Underwood (1-2)................. 14 19 — 33

Hancock

Scoring: Chandler Gramm 17, Tyler Reese 15, Michael Milander 12, Noah Kannegiesser 4, Peyton Rohloff 2, Andrew Shaw 1... 3-point shots: Milander 1, Gramm 1 ... Rebound leader: Gramm 8, Reese 7 ... Assist leader: Reese 5 ... Steal leader: Milander 4

Underwood

Scoring: B Rochell 12, Max Scott 8, J Gedde 6, C Andrews 3, L Bloskowski 2, S Johansen 2 ... 3-point shots: Rochell 2 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA