Owl boys rocket past Underwood
Hancock won its second game of the year on Monday, Dec. 12, thanks to strong performances from seniors Chandler Gramm, Tyler Reese and Michael Milander.
Gramm led the game with 17 points and eight rebounds while Reese followed right behind with 15 points and seven rebounds. Reese also led the team with five assists.
Milander scored 12 points and made an impact defensively, recording four steals.
Noah Kannegiesser dropped just four points against the Rockets. A career low for the junior as he averaged nearly 22 points per game last season.
The Owls will play Tuesday, Dec. 13 against BBE in Hancock.
Hancock 51, Underwood 33
Hancock (2-1)................. 26 25 — 51
Underwood (1-2)................. 14 19 — 33
Hancock
Scoring: Chandler Gramm 17, Tyler Reese 15, Michael Milander 12, Noah Kannegiesser 4, Peyton Rohloff 2, Andrew Shaw 1... 3-point shots: Milander 1, Gramm 1 ... Rebound leader: Gramm 8, Reese 7 ... Assist leader: Reese 5 ... Steal leader: Milander 4
Underwood
Scoring: B Rochell 12, Max Scott 8, J Gedde 6, C Andrews 3, L Bloskowski 2, S Johansen 2 ... 3-point shots: Rochell 2 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA