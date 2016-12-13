Weather Forecast

    Owl boys rocket past Underwood

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:52 p.m.
    Hancock boys huddle up prior to the start of their home opener last Thursday, Dec. 8. The Owls traveled to Underwood and came home with a road win on Monday, Dec. 12. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Hancock won its second game of the year on Monday, Dec. 12, thanks to strong performances from seniors Chandler Gramm, Tyler Reese and Michael Milander.

    Gramm led the game with 17 points and eight rebounds while Reese followed right behind with 15 points and seven rebounds. Reese also led the team with five assists.

    Milander scored 12 points and made an impact defensively, recording four steals.

    Noah Kannegiesser dropped just four points against the Rockets. A career low for the junior as he averaged nearly 22 points per game last season.

    The Owls will play Tuesday, Dec. 13 against BBE in Hancock.

    Hancock 51, Underwood 33

    Hancock (2-1)................. 26 25 — 51

    Underwood (1-2)................. 14 19 — 33

    Hancock

    Scoring: Chandler Gramm 17, Tyler Reese 15, Michael Milander 12, Noah Kannegiesser 4, Peyton Rohloff 2, Andrew Shaw 1... 3-point shots: Milander 1, Gramm 1 ... Rebound leader: Gramm 8, Reese 7 ... Assist leader: Reese 5 ... Steal leader: Milander 4

    Underwood

    Scoring: B Rochell 12, Max Scott 8, J Gedde 6, C Andrews 3, L Bloskowski 2, S Johansen 2 ... 3-point shots: Rochell 2 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA

    Brooke Kern

