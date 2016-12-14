Kannegiesser's step-back three lifts Owls over BBE

RELATED: Owls rocket past Underwood, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

The Owls never trailed in the game, leading by 10 at 27-17 at the half. BBE attempted a second half comeback as Hancock nearly blew a 14-point lead. BBE was able to close the gap to within two before Hancock went on a 12-0 run to push the lead back out to 14. The Jaguars didn't go away quietly, coming back again, this time within nine with five minutes left in the game. Then three straight three-pointers by BBE's Derek Weiner tied the game at 45.

Hancock forced a BBE turnover with 38 seconds left in the game, then Owls drained the clock for a last second attempt. Kannegiesser drove right, stepped back on the right wing and nailed the game-winner to lift the Owls to victory, their third straight win of the season.

Kannegiesser finished with a team high 24 points. He also led the team in assists (5) and steals (4).

Chandler Gramm added 10 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Reese was close to a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

Weiner hit six three's on his way to a game high 27 points for BBE.

Hancock next hosts Rothsay on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Hancock 48, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 45

BBE......................... 17 28 — 45

Hancock................. 27 21 — 48

BBE

Scoring: Derek Wiener 27, Evan Wiener 9, Dylan Meyer 3, Ryan Illies 2, Parker Schwinghammer 2, Ryan Olmscheid 2 ... 3-point shots: Derek Wiener 6, Dylan Meyer 1

Hancock

Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 24, Chandler Gramm 10, Tyler Reese 9, Andrew Shaw 3, Michael Milander 2 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 2, Shaw 1 ... Rebound leader: Gramm 9, T. Reese 9 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 5 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 4