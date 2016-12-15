Tyler Reese named to Academic All State Football team
Tyler Reese was named to the Class 9-man Academic All State team. He recently received his award from head coach and Athletic Director Chad Christianson.
Reese adds this award to his long this of accoloades after the Owls had their best football season since 2005 where they reached the Section 3-9 man title game. This season the Owls went 5-4 overall.
Reese also recieved District 9 All Sub-District, which is like all-conference except for football, which is switched to district play two years ago.