    Balanced scoring lead to Owls victory (with video)

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:55 p.m.
    Head coach Cory Bedel talks with his team during a timeout late in the non-conference game against Rothsay on Thursday, Dec. 15. It was "Ugly" Sweater Night at the boys basketball game. (Brooke Kern / Forum News Service)2 / 2

    Hancock spread the wealth on Thursday, Dec. 15 against Rothsay in Hancock. Eleven Owls scored on Hancock’s way to a 63-36 win.

    Tyler Reese led all scorers with 17 points. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)The Owls were led by Tyler Reese, who finished with 17 points. Chandler Gramm finished with 11 points and six rebounds and Noah Kannegiesser had 10 points.

    Michael Milander had six points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

    Santa was in attendance (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)With the win, the Owls improve to 4-1 on the season and close out the 2016 portion of their season. Hancock will open up the 2017 portion on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Hancock against a section foe, the Battle Lake Battlers. The Owls also play Friday, Jan. 6 at KMS.

    Hancock 63, Rothsay 36

    Rothsay................. 16 20 — 36

    Hancock................. 35 28 — 63

    Rothsay

    Scoring: Jacob Dunbar 14, Miles Mudderman 9, Wyatt Curtis 4, Parker Keep 4, Landon Lang 2, Patrick Wellnitz 2, Jacob Christ 1 ... 3-point shots: Dunbar 4 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA

    Hancock

    Scoring: Tyler Reese 17, Chandler Gramm 11, Noah Kannegiesser 10, Mike Milander 6, Cole Reese 5, Connor Reese 5, Andrew Shaw 3, Kaleb Koehl 2, Peyton Rohloff 1, Mason Schmidgall 2, Cody Greiner 1 ... 3-point shots: Gramm 1, C. Reese 1 ... Rebound leader: Gramm 6, T. Reese 4, Milander 4 ... Assist leader: Milander 5, Kannegiesser 3 ... Steal leader: , Milander 2, A. Shaw 2, Kannegiesser 2

