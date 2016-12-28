Weather Forecast

    Chargers edge Hancock in OT

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:44 p.m.
    Sabrina Mattson goes up for a layup during a recent home game in Hancock. Against the Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 22, Mattson had 13 points in the Owls' overtime loss. (Katie Erdman / Hancock Record)

    The Hancock Owls were edged by Brandon-Evansville on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Hancock. The Chargers outscored Hancock 8-7 to edge out a 59-58 overtime victory.

    Hancock led 25-18 at the halfway point, but Brandon-Evansville battled back to lock the game at 51 at the end of regulation. The Owls shot 41 percent in the game and 33 from three-point range.

    Hancock was led by Ashlyn Mattson, who connected on four three pointers on her way to a team high 20 points. Sabrina Mattson added 13.

    Kassandra Algarate had eight points. She also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists, which were both team highs.

    The Owls closed out the 2016 portion of their season with a 2-3 overall record with a 1-1 Pheasant Conference record. Their next game is Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Hancock when Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley comes to town. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

    Brandon-Evansville 59, Hancock 58

    Brandon-Evansville..........18 33 8 – 59

    Hancock..........................25 26 7 – 58

    Brandon-Evansville

    Stats not available

    Hancock

    Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 13, Ashlyn Mattson 20, Haley Mattson 4, Kassandra Algarate 8, Taylor Wilson 1, Tess Steiner 12… 3 point shots: S. Mattson 1, A. Mattson 4, Algarate 1… Rebound Leader: Algarate 8… Assist Leader: Algarate 6… Steal Leader: Steiner 2

