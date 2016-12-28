Chargers edge Hancock in OT

RELATED: Hancock tripped up by Underwood, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

Hancock led 25-18 at the halfway point, but Brandon-Evansville battled back to lock the game at 51 at the end of regulation. The Owls shot 41 percent in the game and 33 from three-point range.

Hancock was led by Ashlyn Mattson, who connected on four three pointers on her way to a team high 20 points. Sabrina Mattson added 13.

Kassandra Algarate had eight points. She also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists, which were both team highs.

The Owls closed out the 2016 portion of their season with a 2-3 overall record with a 1-1 Pheasant Conference record. Their next game is Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Hancock when Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley comes to town. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Brandon-Evansville 59, Hancock 58

Brandon-Evansville..........18 33 8 – 59

Hancock..........................25 26 7 – 58

Brandon-Evansville

Stats not available

Hancock

Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 13, Ashlyn Mattson 20, Haley Mattson 4, Kassandra Algarate 8, Taylor Wilson 1, Tess Steiner 12… 3 point shots: S. Mattson 1, A. Mattson 4, Algarate 1… Rebound Leader: Algarate 8… Assist Leader: Algarate 6… Steal Leader: Steiner 2