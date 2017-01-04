Algarate hits milestone in Hancock win

RELATED: Chargers edge Hancock in OT, prep girls basketball, Hancock Owls

Hancock was hot early in the game and took a 12-point lead at the break. Kassandra Algarate led the first half with nine points, and Ashlyn Mattson hit two threes on her way to eight first half points.

CGB didn’t go away quietly, battling back in the second half. The Wolverines closed the deficit to seven before a late 13-4 run sealed the win for Hancock.

Algarate finished the game with 17 points, hitting her 1,000th career point early in the second half. See a video of the shot on our website. The senior also had a team high five steals.

Ashlyn Mattson hit three threes on her way to 13 points. She also tallied four rebounds and four steals.

Tess Steiner grabbed a team high eight rebounds.

The Owls next play at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Friday, Jan. 6. It’s a doubleheader with the boys, so girls varsity is slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Hancock 54, CGB 40

CGB...................19 21 – 40

Hancock............31 23 – 54

CGB

No stats provided

Hancock

Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 5, Ashlyn Mattson 13, Haley Mattson 10, Kassandra Algarate 17, Tess Steiner 6, Lexi Staples 3… 3-pointers made: S. Mattson 1, A. Mattson 3, Algarate 1, Staples 1… Rebound Leaders: Steiner 8, S. Mattson 6, A. Mattson 4… Assist Leaders: S. Mattson 6, Algarate 3… Steal Leaders: Algarate 5, A. Mattson 4, Steiner 3