    Algarate hits milestone in Hancock win

    By Brooke Kern Today at 9:24 a.m.
    Sabrina Mattson dribbles past CGB defender during the first half of the conference contest Tuesday, Jan 3 in Hancock. Mattson had a team high six assists in the game to go with her six rebounds and five points. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Hancock girls started off the 2017 season with a win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Hancock. The Owls put the game on cruise control late in the second half to win 54-40.

    Hancock was hot early in the game and took a 12-point lead at the break. Kassandra Algarate led the first half with nine points, and Ashlyn Mattson hit two threes on her way to eight first half points.

    CGB didn’t go away quietly, battling back in the second half. The Wolverines closed the deficit to seven before a late 13-4 run sealed the win for Hancock.

    Kassandra Algarate reached 1,000th career points in the win over CGB Tuesday night. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Algarate finished the game with 17 points, hitting her 1,000th career point early in the second half. See a video of the shot on our website. The senior also had a team high five steals.

    Ashlyn Mattson hit three threes on her way to 13 points. She also tallied four rebounds and four steals.

    Tess Steiner grabbed a team high eight rebounds.

    The Owls next play at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Friday, Jan. 6. It’s a doubleheader with the boys, so girls varsity is slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

    Hancock 54, CGB 40

    CGB...................19 21 – 40

    Hancock............31 23 – 54

    CGB

    No stats provided

    Hancock

    Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 5, Ashlyn Mattson 13, Haley Mattson 10, Kassandra Algarate 17, Tess Steiner 6, Lexi Staples 3… 3-pointers made: S. Mattson 1, A. Mattson 3, Algarate 1, Staples 1… Rebound Leaders: Steiner 8, S. Mattson 6, A. Mattson 4… Assist Leaders: S. Mattson 6, Algarate 3… Steal Leaders: Algarate 5, A. Mattson 4, Steiner 3

