Hancock JV starts season 2-4

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross defeated Hancock JV 40-33 on Dec. 2. Kisgen had a team high 18 points in the game.

West Central Area defeated Hancock 56-43 on Dec. 9. Jenna Kannegiesser and Lexi Staples both had nine points in the game. Haley Mattson added eight.

Underwood edged a 35-33 victory over the Owls back on Dec. 12. Kisgen had a team high 11 points. Mattson added six.

The Owls closed out the 2016 season with a 38-29 loss to Brandon-Evansville on Dec. 22. Staples had a team high eight points. Mattson and Kannegiesser added seven each.

Hancock JV opened up the 2017 season against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Owls started the 2017 season with a 32-29 victory over the Wolverines. Staples had 11 points, and Haley Mattson added nine.

They now travel to KMS on Friday, Jan. 6 before hosting Benson on Friday, Jan. 13.