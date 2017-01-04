Weather Forecast

    Hancock JV starts season 2-4

    By Brooke Kern Today at 10:21 a.m.
    Lexi Staples runs down the court after a steal during the JV game against CGB Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Hancock. Staples had a team high 11 points in the 32-29 Owl victory. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Hancock junior varsity went 2-4 to start the 2016-2017 girls basketball season.

    The Owls defeated Battle Lake 23-16 on Nov. 29. They were led by Lexi Staples and Morgan Kisgen, who finished the game with eight and six points, respectively.

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross defeated Hancock JV 40-33 on Dec. 2. Kisgen had a team high 18 points in the game.

    West Central Area defeated Hancock 56-43 on Dec. 9. Jenna Kannegiesser and Lexi Staples both had nine points in the game. Haley Mattson added eight.

    Underwood edged a 35-33 victory over the Owls back on Dec. 12. Kisgen had a team high 11 points. Mattson added six.

    The Owls closed out the 2016 season with a 38-29 loss to Brandon-Evansville on Dec. 22. Staples had a team high eight points. Mattson and Kannegiesser added seven each.

    Hancock JV opened up the 2017 season against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Owls started the 2017 season with a 32-29 victory over the Wolverines. Staples had 11 points, and Haley Mattson added nine.

    They now travel to KMS on Friday, Jan. 6 before hosting Benson on Friday, Jan. 13.

