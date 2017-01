Battlers power back to defeat Hancock

RELATED: Balanced scoring leads Owls to victory (with video), prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Tyler Reese scored 16 points and tacked on a team-high seven rebounds as well. Kannegiesser also collected three steals.

The Owls are back in action Friday, Jan. 6 at KMS, then host Hillcrest Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Hancock.

Battle Lake 74, Hancock 69

Battle Lake................. 31 43 — 74

Hancock................. 36 33 — 69

Battle Lake

Scoring: Eric VanErp 19, Jared Scholten 17, Bennet Cameron 16, Colton Kirschbaum 8, Isaiah Dorn 8, Nick VanErp 5, Adam Young 1… 3-point shots: Scholten 3, N. VanErp 1, Cameron 2… Rebound leader: NA… Assist leader: NA… Steal leader: NA

Hancock

Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 29, Michael Milander 5, Tyler Reese 16, Chandler Gramm 14, Andrew Shaw 5 ... 3-point shots: Gramm 2, Shaw 1, Kannegiesser 1 ... Rebound leader: Reese 7 ... Assist leader: Milander 5 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 3