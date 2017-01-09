Weather Forecast

    Mattson trio leads Hancock in win

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:14 p.m.
    The Mattson sisters, (from left) Sabrina, Ashlyn, and Haley, accounted for over half of Hancock's scoring in the 44-40 win over KMS Friday, Jan. 6. Sabrina had a team high 12 points, Haley added 11, and Ashlyn finished with six, adding eight rebounds, four assists, and five steals. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Hancock Owls won a low-scoring girls basketball game in Kerkhoven on Friday, Jan. 6 in the front end of a girls-boys doubleheader with the KMS Saints. The Owls held a three-point edge at the half and increased that edge to four by the end of regulation to earn a 44-40 win over the Saints.

    Hancock's Sabrina Mattson scored 12 points and Haley Mattson finished with 11. Kassandra Algarate pulled down a game high 14 rebounds. Ashlyn Mattson finished with six points and eight rebounds to go along with her team high four assists and five steals.

    KMS' Sam Gjerde hit four three-point shots and finished with 17 points.

    The Owls are back in action Friday, Jan. 13 as they host Benson at 7:30 p.m. Next week, Hancock hosts Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Tuesday, Jan. 17, travels to Ashby on Thursday, Jan. 19, and hosts MACCRAY Friday, Jan. 20.

    Hancock 44, KMS 40

    Hancock................. 29 15 — 44

    KMS................. 26 14 — 40

    Hancock

    Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 12, Ashlyn Mattson 6, Haley Mattson 11, Kassandra Algarate 8, Tess Steiner 7 ... 3-point shots: S. Mattson 1, H. Mattson 2… Rebound leader: Algarate 14, A. Mattson 8, Steiner 8… Assist leader: A. Mattson 4… Steal leader: A. Mattson 5

    KMS

    Scoring: Katie Krieger 4, Alexis Lamecker 8, Morgan Lesteberg 2, Sam Gjerde 17, Hanne Tebben 2, Madison Rohner 3, Molly Jeppesen 4 ... 3-point shots: Gjerde 4 ... Rebound leader: Rohner 13, Krieger 7 ... Assist leader: None ... Steal leader: None

