Mattson trio leads Hancock in win

Hancock's Sabrina Mattson scored 12 points and Haley Mattson finished with 11. Kassandra Algarate pulled down a game high 14 rebounds. Ashlyn Mattson finished with six points and eight rebounds to go along with her team high four assists and five steals.

KMS' Sam Gjerde hit four three-point shots and finished with 17 points.

The Owls are back in action Friday, Jan. 13 as they host Benson at 7:30 p.m. Next week, Hancock hosts Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Tuesday, Jan. 17, travels to Ashby on Thursday, Jan. 19, and hosts MACCRAY Friday, Jan. 20.

Hancock 44, KMS 40

Hancock................. 29 15 — 44

KMS................. 26 14 — 40

Hancock

Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 12, Ashlyn Mattson 6, Haley Mattson 11, Kassandra Algarate 8, Tess Steiner 7 ... 3-point shots: S. Mattson 1, H. Mattson 2… Rebound leader: Algarate 14, A. Mattson 8, Steiner 8… Assist leader: A. Mattson 4… Steal leader: A. Mattson 5

KMS

Scoring: Katie Krieger 4, Alexis Lamecker 8, Morgan Lesteberg 2, Sam Gjerde 17, Hanne Tebben 2, Madison Rohner 3, Molly Jeppesen 4 ... 3-point shots: Gjerde 4 ... Rebound leader: Rohner 13, Krieger 7 ... Assist leader: None ... Steal leader: None