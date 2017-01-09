Hancock boys cruise to victory over KMS

RELATED: Battlers power back to defeat Hancock, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

The Owls would propelled ahead by Noah Kannegiesser’s 31-point effort. The junior also had six rebounds and two steals in the game.

Tyler Reese added 10 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Chandler Gramm finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Hancock hosts Hillcrest Lutheran Tuesday, Jan. 10 before hitting the road to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Friday, Jan. 13.

Hancock 66, KMS 44

Hancock..........35 31 – 66

KMS................16 28 – 44

Hancock

Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 31, Tyler Reese 10, Andrew Shaw 9, Chandler Gramm 8, Michael Milander 4, Bennett Nienhaus 2, Peyton Rohloff 2… 3-pointers made: Kannegiesser 3, Gramm 1… Rebound leader: Gramm 10, Kannegiesser 6, Reese 6… Assist leader: Gramm 5… Steal leader: Kannegiesser 2, Gramm 2, Reese 2

KMS

Scoring: R. Carlson 15, Rasmussen 12, Peterson 8, Rohner 5, Hauge 2, Gjerde 2… 3-pointers made: Carlson 4, Rohner 1, Rasmussen 2… Rebound leader: NA… Assist leader: NA… Steal leader: NA