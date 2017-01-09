Weather Forecast

    Hancock boys cruise to victory over KMS

    By Brooke Kern Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Tyler Reese takes the ball down the court in a recent home game for Hancock. At KMS Friday, Jan. 6, Reese had 10 points, six rebounds, and two steals. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Hancock Owls got back on the winning side on Friday, Jan. 6 at KMS. The Owls built up a 35-16 halftime lead and cruised to a 66-44 victory over the Saints in non-conference boys basketball action. Hancock improved to 5-2 on the year as KMS fell to 1-8.

    The Owls would propelled ahead by Noah Kannegiesser’s 31-point effort. The junior also had six rebounds and two steals in the game.

    Tyler Reese added 10 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Chandler Gramm finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

    Hancock hosts Hillcrest Lutheran Tuesday, Jan. 10 before hitting the road to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Friday, Jan. 13.

    Hancock 66, KMS 44

    Hancock..........35 31 – 66

    KMS................16 28 – 44

    Hancock

    Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 31, Tyler Reese 10, Andrew Shaw 9, Chandler Gramm 8, Michael Milander 4, Bennett Nienhaus 2, Peyton Rohloff 2… 3-pointers made: Kannegiesser 3, Gramm 1… Rebound leader: Gramm 10, Kannegiesser 6, Reese 6… Assist leader: Gramm 5… Steal leader: Kannegiesser 2, Gramm 2, Reese 2

    KMS

    Scoring: R. Carlson 15, Rasmussen 12, Peterson 8, Rohner 5, Hauge 2, Gjerde 2… 3-pointers made: Carlson 4, Rohner 1, Rasmussen 2… Rebound leader: NA… Assist leader: NA… Steal leader: NA

    Brooke Kern

