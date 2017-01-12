Milander leads C squad to 2-2 start

RELATED: Hancock cruises past KMS, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

The Owls defeated Renville County West 44-23 on Dec. 8 and Rothsay 31-11 on Dec. 15. Milander put up 20 in the win over RCW and 14 against Rothsay. Tyler Timmerman added seven against RCW.

Hancock’s losses came by the hands of Parkers Prairie (39-36) on Dec. 2 and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (42-30) on Dec. 13. Milander again in double digits for the Owls with 24 against Parkers Prairie and 14 against BBE. Josh Birr added five against Parkers Prairie and Gus Schacht had five against BBE.

With a postponed Hillcrest Lutheran game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Owls’ next game is at Benson on Thursday, Jan. 26. The C squad will host Lac qui Parle Valley on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:45 p.m. in Hancock.