    Milander leads C squad to 2-2 start

    By Brooke Kern Today at 10:24 a.m.
    Daniel Milander looks to pass during a recent Hancock C squad game. Milander has led the C squad in scoring through the first four games of the season with an 18 points per game average. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Hancock C squad went 2-2 to open up the 2016-2017 season. Daniel Milander has been the top scorer for the Owls in all four games.

    The Owls defeated Renville County West 44-23 on Dec. 8 and Rothsay 31-11 on Dec. 15. Milander put up 20 in the win over RCW and 14 against Rothsay. Tyler Timmerman added seven against RCW.

    Gus Schacht passes the ball during a recent Hancock C squad game. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Hancock’s losses came by the hands of Parkers Prairie (39-36) on Dec. 2 and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (42-30) on Dec. 13. Milander again in double digits for the Owls with 24 against Parkers Prairie and 14 against BBE. Josh Birr added five against Parkers Prairie and Gus Schacht had five against BBE.

    With a postponed Hillcrest Lutheran game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Owls’ next game is at Benson on Thursday, Jan. 26. The C squad will host Lac qui Parle Valley on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:45 p.m. in Hancock.

