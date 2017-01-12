Hancock JV boys open season 7-2

RELATED: Milander leads Owl C squad, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Hancock fell to Parkers Prairie 45-42 to open the season back on Dec. 2. Cole Reese and Bennett Nienhaus led the Owls in scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Owls opened up the home season with a 54-33 win over Renville County West on Dec. 8. Nienhaus and Connor Reese led Hancock in scoring for that game with 20 and 13 points, respectively.

Hancock added its second W of the season with a dominating 50-20 win over Underwood on Dec. 12. Connor Reese finished the game with a team high 13 points. Nienhaus added 11.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa didn’t give the Hancock JV team any trouble as the Owls routed a 58-16 victory over the Jaguars. Peyton Rohloff had a team high 17 points, while Cole Reese added 12 in the win.

Sophomore twins Connor and Cole Reese teamed up in the 51-29 win over Rothsay on Dec. 15. Connor had a team high 22 points, while brother Cole added nine.

Hancock’s fifth win of the season came at the hands of ECHO Charter on Dec. 19. Another high-scoring game for the Owls as they finished with 67 points compared to ECHO’s 28. Nienhaus had 19 of those points, Rohloff added 16.

The Owls closed out 2016 with a 66-63 loss to Willmar Community Christian on Dec. 22. Nienhaus had a team high 22 points. Connor Reese added 13.

The Owls added two wins to open 2017, defeating Battle Lake 38-26 on Jan. 5 and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53-36 on Jan. 6. Nienhaus had a team high 12 points against Battle Lake and added 13 against KMS. Connor Reese led the Owls against KMS with 15 points.

The JVers game against Hillcrest was postponed Tuesday, so next up is traveling to C-G-B on Friday, Jan. 13 and Ashby next Thursday, Jan. 19.