Junior high Owls start year 4-2

The Owls started the season with a 24-18 win over West Central Area on Dec. 9. Rylee Hanson poured in 10 points for Hancock. Tori Pahl added eight.

The streak continued against Willmar Community Christian on Dec. 13 when the Owls won 27-12. Hanson had 15 points in that game. Pahl and Alexa Meierding added four each.

Their third win came against ECHO Charter on Dec. 19. Hancock won the game 35-22. Hanson had 13 points. Jordan Hausmann and Pahl both added nine each.

WCA put a halt to Hancock’s win-streak on Dec. 20 as the Knights defeated the Owls 46-38. Hausmann put up a team high 14 points in the loss. Pahl added 12.

The loss turned into a streak against Brandon-Evansville when the Chargers handed Hancock a 28-13 loss on Dec. 22. Hanson had five points and Hausmann added four to lead the Owls.

The Hancock junior high girls defeated Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 38-11 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Tori Pahl had a team high 15 points for the Owls. Jordan Hausmann added 10.

The Owls participated in the Benson tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7 and now host Benson on Friday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Next week, the junior high Owls host Browns Valley on Monday, Jan. 16 and Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Tuesday, Jan. 17.