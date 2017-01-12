Weather Forecast

Close

    Junior high boys start out season 3-3

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:30 p.m.
    Isaac Nienhaus blocks this shot during a recent junior high game for Hancock. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Hancock junior high boys basketball team started out the season 3-3.

    RELATED: Milander leads C squad Owls, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

    The Owls’ first win came against Lac qui Parle Valley at the Benson tournament on Dec. 3. Hancock won the game 40-31. Hancock was handed its first loss at the tournament as well, falling to host Benson 41-10.

    Devon Schroeder gets a shot off during a recent junior high game. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)The losing streak continued for Hancock for the next two games. On Dec. 8, Hancock got a rematch against Benson in Hancock and fell 27-25. Then on Dec. 15, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg defeated Hancock 48-21.

    After losing three straight, the Owls got back to winning to close out 2016. On Dec. 19, Hancock dominated ECHO Charter, scoring a season high 61 points. The Owls won 61-28 in the contest. Hancock took a 40-38 win over Willmar to close out 2016 on Dec. 22.

    The junior high boys open up the 2017 season at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Friday, Jan. 13. Then the Owls host Browns Valley on Monday, Jan. 16.

    Explore related topics:sportsprepPrep Boys BasketballHancockHancock RecordHancock Owls
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement