Junior high boys start out season 3-3

The Owls’ first win came against Lac qui Parle Valley at the Benson tournament on Dec. 3. Hancock won the game 40-31. Hancock was handed its first loss at the tournament as well, falling to host Benson 41-10.

The losing streak continued for Hancock for the next two games. On Dec. 8, Hancock got a rematch against Benson in Hancock and fell 27-25. Then on Dec. 15, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg defeated Hancock 48-21.

After losing three straight, the Owls got back to winning to close out 2016. On Dec. 19, Hancock dominated ECHO Charter, scoring a season high 61 points. The Owls won 61-28 in the contest. Hancock took a 40-38 win over Willmar to close out 2016 on Dec. 22.

The junior high boys open up the 2017 season at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Friday, Jan. 13. Then the Owls host Browns Valley on Monday, Jan. 16.