Kannegiesser-Reese combine to top C-G-B

Hancock outscored C-G-B 43-17 in the second half as the Owls finished the game with over 50 percent shooting from the floor.

Kannegiesser finished with a team-high four rebounds and five steals to go along with his 23 points. Reese scored 22 points and led the Owls with six rebounds. Eleven other Owls scored in the Pheasant Conference matchup.

The Owls are at Ashby on Thursday, Jan. 19 and at Ortonville on Friday, Jan. 20 to close out the week. Next week the Owls are at West Central Area on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and at Benson Thursday, Jan. 26.

Hancock 83, C-G-B 49

Hancock.............40 43 — 83

C-G-B................32 17 — 49

Hancock

Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 23, Tyler Reese 22, Andrew Shaw 9, Peyton Rohloff 7, Cole Reese 4, Bennett Nienhaus 3, Kaleb Koehl 3, Cody Greiner 2, Chandler Gramm 2, Michael Milander 2, Cole Reese 2, Jordan Peterson 2, Mason Schmidgall 2 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 2, Shaw 1, Rohloff 1, Koehl 1 ... Rebound leader: Reese 6 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 4 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 5

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

Scoring: Lucas Adelman 15, Isaac Lillehaug 9, Hunter Turner 7, Caleb Cardwell 6, Casey Nelson 4, Noah Cardwell 2, Chandler Combellick 2, Maison Gibson 2, Sam Adelman 2 ... 3-point shots: Cardwell 2, Turner 1 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA