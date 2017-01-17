Kannegiesser-Reese combine to top C-G-B
Noah Kannegiesser and Tyler Reese combined for 45 points in Hancock's big road win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Friday, Jan. 13. The Owls jumped out to an eight points lead at the break and turned on the heat in the second half to win 83-49.
RELATED: Owls power past KMS, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics
Hancock outscored C-G-B 43-17 in the second half as the Owls finished the game with over 50 percent shooting from the floor.
Kannegiesser finished with a team-high four rebounds and five steals to go along with his 23 points. Reese scored 22 points and led the Owls with six rebounds. Eleven other Owls scored in the Pheasant Conference matchup.
The Owls are at Ashby on Thursday, Jan. 19 and at Ortonville on Friday, Jan. 20 to close out the week. Next week the Owls are at West Central Area on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and at Benson Thursday, Jan. 26.
Hancock 83, C-G-B 49
Hancock.............40 43 — 83
C-G-B................32 17 — 49
Hancock
Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 23, Tyler Reese 22, Andrew Shaw 9, Peyton Rohloff 7, Cole Reese 4, Bennett Nienhaus 3, Kaleb Koehl 3, Cody Greiner 2, Chandler Gramm 2, Michael Milander 2, Cole Reese 2, Jordan Peterson 2, Mason Schmidgall 2 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 2, Shaw 1, Rohloff 1, Koehl 1 ... Rebound leader: Reese 6 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 4 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 5
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley
Scoring: Lucas Adelman 15, Isaac Lillehaug 9, Hunter Turner 7, Caleb Cardwell 6, Casey Nelson 4, Noah Cardwell 2, Chandler Combellick 2, Maison Gibson 2, Sam Adelman 2 ... 3-point shots: Cardwell 2, Turner 1 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA