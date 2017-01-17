Owls double up on Benson

RELATED: Mattson trio leads Hancock to victory, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

The Owls shot 38 percent from three-point range in the win. Ashlyn Mattson knocked down five of the teams seven on her way to a team high 19 points. She pulled down a team high 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. She also dished out three assists and collected a team high five steals for the Owls.

Kassandra Algarate added 14 points, Tess Steiner 13, and Sabrina Mattson finished with 12 and team high five assists.

The Owls host Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Hancock 68, Benson 48

Benson..............................21 27 – 48

Hancock (5-3, 2-1)............31 37 – 68

Benson

No stats provided

Hancock

Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 12, Ashlyn Mattson 19, Haley Mattson 8, Kassandra Algarate 14, Tess Steiner 13, Taylor Wilson 2… 3-point made: S. Mattson 1, A. Mattson 5, Algarate 1… Rebound Leader: Ashlyn Mattson 10, H. Mattson 8, Steiner 8… Assist Leader: S. Mattson 5, A. Mattson 3, Algarate 4… Steal Leader: A. Mattson 5