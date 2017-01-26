Weather Forecast

    Hancock improves to 8-3

    By Brooke Kern on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
    Andrew Shaw gets a breakaway during a recent home game for Hancock. Shaw had three points and four assists in the win over West Central Area on Tuesday, Jan. 24. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Noah Kannegiesser scored 21 points as the Owls held on for a close win over West Central Area Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Barrett.

    Kannegiesser also helped his teammates out with seven assists. Tyler Reese was often the beneficiary of those assists as he finished with 14 points.

    Logan Paulson was WCA's leading scorer with 18 points.

    The Owls travel to Benson on Thursday, Jan. 26 to close out the week. Next week Hancock hosts Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Lac qui Parle Valley on Thursday, Feb. 2.

    Hancock 55, West Central Area 50

    Hancock (8-3).....................24 31 — 55

    West Central Area (7-5).......20 30 — 50

    Hancock

    Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 21, Tyler Reese 14, Chandler Gramm 9, Andrew Shaw 3, Michael Milander 2, Kaleb Koehl 2, Peyton Rohloff 2 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 1, Gramm 1 ... Rebound leader: Reese 7 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 7, Shaw 4 ... Steal leader: NA

    West Central Area

    Scoring: Logan Paulson 18, Logan Nadgwick 8, Jake Combs 8, Aaron Wiese 6, Nathan Kaye 6, Jack Nelson 3, Caden Fernholz 1 ... 3-point shots: Nadgwick 2, Wiese 2, Kaye 2, Nelson 1, Paulson 1

