Owls down Knights

Hancock had a second-half surge that boosted the Owls to victory over the Knights 51-36. The Knights trailed by just six at halftime at 26-20, but couldn’t muster more than 16 points in the second half to fall to the Owls, who scored 31 in the second stanza.

The Owls were led by Ashlyn Mattson, Haley Mattson, and Tess Steiner, who all finished the night in double figures. A. Mattson hit two threes on her way to a team high 16 points. H. Mattson added 14, and Steiner finished with 10.

Kassandra Algarate was held to just two points, but helped out in other ways with nine boards, four assists, and five steals, which were all team highs in the win.

Hancock shot 49 percent as a team and 37 percent from three-point range.

Hancock hosts Parkers Prairie on Monday, Jan. 30. The Panthers come into the contest with a 13-2 overall record and an 8-1 Section 6A record. They are No. 2 in the 6A-South standings behind undefeated Wheaton/Herman-Norcross.

Hancock 51, West Central Area 36

WCA (3-12, 1-4 Pheasant)...........20 16 – 36

Hancock (8-4, 3-2 Pheasant)........26 31 – 51

HANCOCK – Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 7, Ashlyn Mattson 16, Haley Mattson 14, Kassandra Algarate 2, Tess Steiner 10, Taylor Wilson 2… 3-point shots: A. Mattson 2, S. Mattson 1

Rebound leader: Algarate 9

Assist leader: Algarate 4

Steal leader: Algarage 5

WEST CENTRAL AREA – No stats provided