Benson hands Hancock its fourth loss on the season

RELATED: Hancock improves to 8-3, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

The Braves came out firing, taking a 21-point lead into halftime. Hancock outscored Benson in the second half 29-23, but it wasn’t enough as Benson handed the Owls their fourth loss on the season.

Noah Kannegiesser scored 23 points for an Owls team-high. Tyler Reese added 10 and both Michael Milander and Chandler Gramm finished with seven. Gramm grabbed a team high five rebounds. Kannegiesser also had four steals in the loss.

The Owls next host Wheaton/Herman-Norcross in Pheasant Conference action on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Hancock also hosts Lac qui Parle Valley on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Benson 71, Hancock 56

Hancock (8-4).........27 29 — 56

Benson (4-11)..........48 23 — 71

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 23, Andrew Shaw 5, Michael Milander 7, Connor Reese 10, Kaleb Koehl 4, Chandler Gramm 7... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 1, Shaw 1, Milander 1 ... Rebound leader: Gramm 5... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 2, Gramm 2 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 4

BENSON - Scoring: Ty Hedman 3, Sam Lundebrek 1, Layton Connelly 25, Max Peterson 16, Justin Goossen 7, Nathan Habben 5, Zack Sonnabend 14 ... 3-point shots: Hedman 1, Connelly 6, Peterson 1 ... Rebound leader: Sonnabend 8 ... Assist leader: Peterson 5 ... Steal leader: Peterson 2