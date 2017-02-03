Hot shooting leads Owls to victory

RELATED: Owls suffer fourth loss, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Hancock holds a 10-4 overall record with a 3-1 Pheasant Conference record.

Hancock 70, W/HN 29

Noah Kannegiesser exploded for 30 points as his Hancock Owls jumped out to a 54-15 first half lead in a rout of Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Hancock. The Owls hit 60 percent of their shots Tuesday night. The Warriors didn't fare so well, finishing with a 25 percent shooting percentage.

Kannegiesser was hot from very early on, hitting five three-pointers in total with four assists and steals six. Tyler Reese followed right behind with 15 points.

Wheaton/HN (1-14)................15 14 — 29

Hancock (9-4)........................54 16 — 70

WHEATON/HERMAN-NORCROSS - Scoring: Theilen 10, Stueve 6, Johnson 5, Wilson 4, Schmidt 3, Krump 1 ... 3-point shots: Thielen 1

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 30, Tyler Reese 15, Chandler Gramm 8, Andrew Shaw 4, Michael Milander 4, Kaleb Koehl 3, Cole Reese 2, Cody Greiner 2, Jordan Peterson 2 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 5 ... Rebound leader: Gramm 8 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 4 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 6

Hancock 63, Lac qui Parle Valley 53

Noah Kannegiesser paved the way with 24 points as Hancock defeated Lac qui Parle Valley by 10 points on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Hancock. Hancock held a six-point lead at halftime and outscored the Eagles 28-24 in the second half to win 63-53.

Tyler Reese added 14 points for the Owls. He was a rebound away from a double-double. Chandler Gramm was one point away from a double-double with a team high 10 rebounds. Kannegiesser also led in assists (8) and steals (3).

For the Eagles, Isaac Gerdes scored 17 points and Ross Olson added 13 points.

Hancock next hosts the Chargers of Brandon-Evansville on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Chargers, 9-7 overall as of Friday morning, hosted Rothsay on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Owls close out the week against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the University of Minnesota, Morris at 4 p.m. In their first meeting with the Wolverines, back on Friday, Jan. 13 in Graceville, the Owls dominated 83-49.

LQPV (3-15).............29 24 — 53

Hancock (10-4)..........35 28 — 63

LQPV- Scoring: Isaac Gerdes 17, Corey Roggenbuck 4, Caden Bjornjeld 3, Ross Olson 13, Evan Benson 9, Isaias Flores 7 ... 3-point shots: Bjornjeld 1, Gerdes 1, Benson 1, Olson 1, Flores 1

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegieser 24, Andrew Shaw 3, Tyler Reese 14, Connor Reese 3, Michael Milander 9, Cody Greiner 1, Chandler Gramm 9... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 2, Reese 1, Shaw 1, Milander 1 ... Rebound leader: Gramm 10, Reese 9 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 8 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 3