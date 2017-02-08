Hancock boys win third straight

RELATED: Owls trump Wheaton/H-N, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Noah Kannegiesser led all scorers with 32 points, hitting four threes in the game. Tyler Reese added 11 and tied Chandler Gramm for team high six rebounds. Kannegiesser also had two assists and four steals.

The Owls close out the week against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at UM-Morris. On Monday, Feb. 13, the Owls travel to Prinsburg to take on Central Minnesota Christian School. Then on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Hancock hosts Dawson-Boyd.

Hancock 55, Brandon-Evansville 48

B-E (10-8)..................27 21 – 48

Hancock (11-4)..........18 37 – 55

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE – Scoring: Darrin Wibstad 19, Taylor Bitzen 10, Jake Hintermeister 9, James Strese 7, Kevin Campbell 2, Tanner Bitzen 1… 3-point shots: Hintermeister 3, Wibstad 2, Strese 1… Rebound leader: NA… Assist leader: NA… Steal leader: NA

HANCOCK – Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 32, Tyler Reese 11, Chandler Gramm 5, Michael Milander 4, Andrew Shaw 3… 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 4… Rebound leader: Gramm 6, Reese 6… Assist leader: Kannegiesser 2… Steal leader: Kannegiesser 4, Gramm 3