Hancock boys win third straight
The Hancock Owls earned their 11th win in comeback fashion over Brandon-Evansville on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Hancock. Trailing 27-18 at the half, the Owls came out hot in the second half, outscoring the Chargers 37-21 to come back and win 55-48.
RELATED: Owls trump Wheaton/H-N, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics
Noah Kannegiesser led all scorers with 32 points, hitting four threes in the game. Tyler Reese added 11 and tied Chandler Gramm for team high six rebounds. Kannegiesser also had two assists and four steals.
The Owls close out the week against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at UM-Morris. On Monday, Feb. 13, the Owls travel to Prinsburg to take on Central Minnesota Christian School. Then on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Hancock hosts Dawson-Boyd.
Hancock 55, Brandon-Evansville 48
B-E (10-8)..................27 21 – 48
Hancock (11-4)..........18 37 – 55
BRANDON-EVANSVILLE – Scoring: Darrin Wibstad 19, Taylor Bitzen 10, Jake Hintermeister 9, James Strese 7, Kevin Campbell 2, Tanner Bitzen 1… 3-point shots: Hintermeister 3, Wibstad 2, Strese 1… Rebound leader: NA… Assist leader: NA… Steal leader: NA
HANCOCK – Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 32, Tyler Reese 11, Chandler Gramm 5, Michael Milander 4, Andrew Shaw 3… 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 4… Rebound leader: Gramm 6, Reese 6… Assist leader: Kannegiesser 2… Steal leader: Kannegiesser 4, Gramm 3