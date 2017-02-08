Owls drop to 8-7

RELATED: Hancock suffers from cold shooting, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

The Owls, now 8-7 overall, travel to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Ortonville 68, Hancock 51

The Trojans of Ortonville defeated Hancock on Friday, Feb. 3 in Ortonville with a convincing 68-51 win over the Owls. The Owls just just under 36 percentage from the field with a 27 percent clip from three-point range.

Sabrina Mattson, Kassandra Algarate, and Ashlyn Mattson all finished with 10 points each. S. Mattson and Algarate added four assists each and S. Mattson grabbed six boards.

Taylor Wilson pulled down a team high seven boards coming off the bench for Hancock. Tess Steiner had four steals to go with eight points.

Ortonville (10-8).........38 30 – 68

Hancock (8-6).............23 28 – 51

HANCOCK – Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 10, Ashlyn Mattson 10, Haley Mattson 3, Kassandra Algarate 10, Taylor Wilson 6, Tess Steiner 8, Lexi Staples 4… 3-point shots: S. Mattson 1, A.Mattson 2, Algarate 1… Rebound leader: Wilson 7, S. Mattson 6, H. Mattson 4… Assist leader: S. Mattson 4, Algarate 4… Steal leader: Steiner 4

ORTONVILLE – No stats reported

BBE 52, Hancock 33

Defeating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa continued to be a tall task for any foe as the Jaguars used a strong effort to down Hancock and win their sixth consecutive game Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Belgrade. Hailey Braegelman scored 16 points and Macie Kirckof added 10 for BBE. Since the calendar flipped to 2017, the Jaguars are 9-2.

Kassandra Algarate scored with a team high 12 points for Hancock. Ashlyn Mattson added 11.

Next up, Hancock travels to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Thursday, Feb. 9. Then on Saturday, Feb. 11, the Owls are in Dawson-Boyd. Hancock closes out the busy week at Central Minnesota Christian School on Monday, Feb. 13 and at Hillcrest on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

BBE (14-6).............29 23 — 52

Hancock (8-7).......16 17 — 33

BBE - Scoring: Grace Illies 2, Cassandra Tensen 9, Morgan Gronli 7, Macie Kirckof 10, Nicole Wesbur 4, Jenna Fischer 2, Hailey Braegelman 16, Kendra Schmitz 2 ... 3-point shots: Gronli 1 ... Rebound leader: Gronli 5... Assist leader: Illies 3, Gronli 3 ... Steal leader: Gronli 4

Hancock - Scoring: Kassandra Algarate 12, Ashlyn Mattson 11, Tess Steiner 6, Haley Mattson 2, Katelynn Jepma 2… 3-point shots: A. Mattson 2… Rebound leader: H. Mattson 7… Assist leader: Sabrina Mattson 3, A. Mattson 3… Steal leader: Algarate 3