Hancock comes out ahead at C-G-B

Despite the win, Hancock had an off shooting night with just nine made shots from the floor. The Owls finished the Pheasant Conference match up with a 19.6 percent shooting percentage. Nearly half of Hancock’s total points, 18 to be exact, came from the free throw line where the Owls made 64 percent of their shots.

“We are proud of the way our girls stepped up defensively in the second half. It made up for our poor shooting [night],” head coach Ryan Petersen said.

Kassandra Algarate was one rebound short of a double-double effort, putting up team high 10 points for the Owls. Ashlyn Mattson added nine, Haley Mattson seven, and Sabrina Mattson five.

Tess Steiner also grabbed nine rebounds. Sabrina and Ashlyn Mattson both finished with eight each.

Hancock continues its road season Saturday, Feb. 11 at Dawson-Boyd. Next week the Owls travel to Central Minnesota Christian School on Monday, Feb. 13 and Hillcrest Lutheran on Tuesday, Feb. 14 before closing out the home season against Ortonville on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Hancock 37, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 31

C-G-B...............24 7 – 31

Hancock............18 19 – 37

HANCOCK – Scoring: Kassandra Algarate 10, Ashlyn Mattson 9, Haley Mattson 7, Sabrina Mattson 5, Tess Steiner 4, Lexi Staples 2… 3-point shots: A. Mattson 1… Rebound leader: Algarate 9, Steiner 9, S. Mattson 8, A. Mattson 8… Assist leader: Algarate 2… Steal leader: A. Mattson 4, Algarate 4