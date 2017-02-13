Kannegiesser steals away school record in win

RELATED: Hancock wins third straight, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Tyler Reese scored 13 points and Chandler Gramm had nine points and eight rebounds for Hancock.

Noah Kannegiesser was held to just eight points, but dished out six assists. Kannegiesser broke the school record for most steals in a career on Saturday against the Wolverines. His 191 surpasses Derrick Foss' 189 set back in 2009.

Michael Milander added 10 points and eight steals for the Owls, who improved to 12-4 on the season and 4-1 in the Pheasant Conference.

The Owls travel to Central Minnesota Christian School Monday, Feb. 13 before hosting Dawson-Boyd Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Hancock 61, C-G-B 36

C-G-B (4-15)...................9 27 — 36

Hancock (12-4)...............34 27 — 61

CLINTON-GRACEVILLE-BEARDSLEY - Scoring: Lukas Adelman 21, Isaac Lillehaug 2, Casey Nilsen 6, Nate Hoberg 1, Caleb Cardwell 3, Sam Adelman 3 ... 3-point shots: NA

HANCOCK - Scoring: Tyler Reese 12, Andrew Shaw 5, Michael Milander 10, Kaleb Koehl 5, Chandler Gramm 9, Cole Reese 2, Noah Kannegiesser 8, Cody Greiner 2, Peyton Rohloff 1, Mason Schmidgall 1, Connor Reese 2, Jordan Peterson 2 ... 3-point shots: NA ... Rebound leader: Gramm 8 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 6 ... Steal leader: Milander 8