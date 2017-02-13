Weather Forecast

Close

    Second half comeback wins it for Owls

    By Brooke Kern on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:07 p.m.

    A strong effort on both ends in the second half lifted Hancock to a win over Dawson-Boyd on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Dawson. Hancock trailed by six at the halfway point, but held Dawson-Boyd to just 19 second half points while putting up 36 of their own en route to a 63-52 comeback win

    RELATED: Hancock comes out ahead on the road, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

    Sabrina Mattson scored 23 points and Tess Steiner added 13 points while grabbing six rebounds. Ashlyn Mattson finished with 10 points and six steals.

    The Blackjacks' Alex Sather had 22 points and seven rebounds and Kaitlyn Willander had 13 points.

    The Owls are at Central Minnesota Christian School Monday, Feb. 13 and Hillcrest Tuesday, Feb. 14.

    Hancock 63, Dawson-Boyd 52

    Hancock (10-7)...................27 36 — 63

    Dawson-Boyd (7-15)..........33 19 — 52

    HANCOCK - Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 23, Ashlyn Mattson 10, Haley Mattson 7, Kassandra Algarate 9, Tess Steiner 13, Lexi Staples 1 ... 3-point shots: S. Mattson 1 ... Rebound leader: Algarate 8, Steiner 6, H. Mattson 7 ... Assist leader: S. Mattson 4, Steiner 4 ... Steal leader: A. Mattson 6

    DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Hannah Stelter 5, Kaitlyn Willander 13, Mary Bothun 5, Alex Sather 22, Avery Bartunek 6, Alisa Fenske 1 ... 3-point shots: Stelter 1, Willander 3, Sather 4 ... Rebound leader: A. Bartunek 8, Sather 7 ... Assist leader: Thompson 4 ... Steal leader: Stelter 3, Sather 3

    Explore related topics:sportsprepprep girls basketballHancockHancock RecordHancock Owls
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement