Second half comeback wins it for Owls

Sabrina Mattson scored 23 points and Tess Steiner added 13 points while grabbing six rebounds. Ashlyn Mattson finished with 10 points and six steals.

The Blackjacks' Alex Sather had 22 points and seven rebounds and Kaitlyn Willander had 13 points.

The Owls are at Central Minnesota Christian School Monday, Feb. 13 and Hillcrest Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Hancock 63, Dawson-Boyd 52

Hancock (10-7)...................27 36 — 63

Dawson-Boyd (7-15)..........33 19 — 52

HANCOCK - Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 23, Ashlyn Mattson 10, Haley Mattson 7, Kassandra Algarate 9, Tess Steiner 13, Lexi Staples 1 ... 3-point shots: S. Mattson 1 ... Rebound leader: Algarate 8, Steiner 6, H. Mattson 7 ... Assist leader: S. Mattson 4, Steiner 4 ... Steal leader: A. Mattson 6

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Hannah Stelter 5, Kaitlyn Willander 13, Mary Bothun 5, Alex Sather 22, Avery Bartunek 6, Alisa Fenske 1 ... 3-point shots: Stelter 1, Willander 3, Sather 4 ... Rebound leader: A. Bartunek 8, Sather 7 ... Assist leader: Thompson 4 ... Steal leader: Stelter 3, Sather 3