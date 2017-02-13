Alpine skier Backman punches ticket to state

Herman-Norcross is an independent program. Backman will represent his team after finishing in a time of 1:07.48 to qualify as the 13th of 18 state ski competitors at the Section 5 meet at Afton Alps in Hastings Thursday, Feb. 9.

Backman is coached by Matt Brunkow and is the son of Tim and Marilyn Backman.

The MSHSL State Alpine Ski Championship will be held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday, Feb. 15.