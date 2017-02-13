Weather Forecast

    Alpine skier Backman punches ticket to state

    By Brooke Kern on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:08 p.m.
    Andrew Backman (left) qualified for the State Alpine Ski meet out of Section 5 representing Herman-Norcross. He is pictured with his coach Matt Brunkow (right). (Photo by Mark Ellison)

    Andrew Backman, a senior at Herman-Norcross Community School, advanced to the State Alpine Skiing meet. Backman has been skiing competitively for 12 years and will be competing at state for the first time in his career.

    (Photo by Mark Ellison)

    Herman-Norcross is an independent program. Backman will represent his team after finishing in a time of 1:07.48 to qualify as the 13th of 18 state ski competitors at the Section 5 meet at Afton Alps in Hastings Thursday, Feb. 9.

    Backman is coached by Matt Brunkow and is the son of Tim and Marilyn Backman.

    The MSHSL State Alpine Ski Championship will be held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    randomness