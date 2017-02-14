Weather Forecast

    No. 3 CMCS comes back to defeat Hancock

    By Brooke Kern Today at 11:40 a.m.
    Chandler Gramm blocks this shot attempt by C-G-B's Bryce Hoffmann in Pheasant Conference basketball action on Saturday, Feb. 11 at UM-Morris. Against CMCS on Monday, Feb. 13, Gramm had four points. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    On Monday, Feb. 13, Central Minnesota Christian walked into the locker room at halftime experiencing something very unfamiliar: trailing.

    The Bluejays then turned up the defensive pressure over the second half to pull away with a 51-37 win over Hancock in Prinsburg.

    Four CMCS players accounted for all of the team's points, led by Ethan Brouwer's 16-point effort. Brouwer added 13 rebounds, as well, to notch a double-double.

    The Bluejays shot just 37 percent from the field, but offset the cool shooting by committing just two turnovers. The CMCS defense limited the Owls to just 14 second-half points.

    Hancock led for the majority of the first half and took a 23-20 lead into the break, but the offense, led by Noah Kannegiesser's 16 points, couldn't keep up with Class A's No. 3-ranked team.

    Tyler Reese finished with 11 points and six rebounds and Michael Milander led the Owls with seven rebounds.

    The Owls host Dawson-Boyd Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Hancock.

    CMCS 51, Hancock 37

    Hancock (12-5)..........................23 14 — 37

    CMCS (20-3)..............................20 31 — 51

    HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 16, Michael Milander 3, Tyler Reese 11, Chandler Gramm 4, Andrew Shaw 3 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 3, Milander 1, Shaw 1 ... Rebound leader: Milander 7, Reese 6 ... Assist leader: Reese 2 ... Steal leader: Milander 1

    CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - Scoring: Matthew Van Eps 12, Ethan Brouwer 16, Austin Marcus 15, Carter Henry 8 ... 3-point shots: Van Eps 2, Brouwer 2 ... Rebound leader: Brouwer 13, Marcus 9, Van Eps 6 ... Assist leader: Van Eps 4, Tanner Stoel 3 ... Steal leader: Van Eps 2, Jaxon Schwitters 1

