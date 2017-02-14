Hancock hits three straight wins

RELATED: Second half comeback wins it for Owls, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

Hancock led by as many points as five, but never trailed in the second half. A late run led by guard Kassandra Algarate gave the Owls the 10-point win.

Going into the half, the Owls held a slim two-point advantage, then proceeded to control the pace of the game over the final 18 minutes.

Allison Bulthuis scored 21 of the Bluejays' 38 points as a three-game winning streak came to an end.

With the win, the Owls won their third consecutive game. They will look to extend the streak to four games when they tip off at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night in Hancock.

Hancock 48, CMCS 38

Hancock (11-7)................23 25 — 48

CMCS (11-8).....................21 17 — 38

HANCOCK - Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 17, Ashlyn Mattson 3, Haley Mattson 6, Katelynn Jepma 2, Kassandra Algarate 15, Tess Steiner 5… 3-point shots: Algarate 1, A. Mattson 1… Rebound Leader: S. Mattson 6, A. Mattson 6… Assist Leader: S. Mattson 3, A. Mattson 3… Steal Leader: Algarate 4

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - Scoring: Ashley Roelofs 2, Kalley Schwitters 6, Allison Bulthuis 21, Ellie Greenwaldt 5, Tori Orred 4 ... 3-point shots: none ... Rebound leader: Orred 9 ... Assist leader: Hannah Nelson 1, Bulthuis 1, Orred 1 ... Steal leader: Schwitters 4