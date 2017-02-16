Their time on the court

"We weren't taller or faster than (most) teams," Chad Nuest said. "We worked hard. As kids, we played together. We put in the work. It wasn't like we were anything special. We just worked hard."

"It's not just given to you, it's earned," Tracy (Thielke)Grabowska. "You have to have a work ethic."

"Practices were hardcore. We were pushed," Tammy (Larson) Ward said.

"In practice it was pretty competitive," Tony Thielke said. "We pushed each other in a positive way."

"We were competitive. We had 10 guys who wanted to start," Jeremy Ver Steeg said. "We would fight for it at every practice."

The push in practice helped draw the teams closer as both bonded on and off the court.

"It was so much fun to watch those kids play," fan Dawn Thiel said. "They knew each other so well. They knew where each other would be on the court."

Bonding off the practice floor also included some summer tournaments, pickup games and playing during open gym on Sundays.

"We were in the gym all the time," Justin Thielke said of he and his siblings Tony and Tracy. Their dad Randy was an assistant coach on the boys team. He'd open the gym for the open gym times.

Nuest said one particular summer tournament game was big factor during the high school championship season. The team had just beaten a team from Moorhead and then beat a team from Anoka.

The Anoka team was chatting about this unknown team from this small cow town in rural Minnesota when the Moorhead coach cautioned them to not overlook Hancock.

"We beat Anoka by 30 points or so," Nuest said. That was a huge confidence boost, he said.

"That's where we took the next step," Nuest said.

But the next steps didn't happen without the other steps for either team, Nuest and other players said.

Players on each team needed to step into their individual roles and the team's style of play.

"I was the only person tall enough to play center," Ward said of her 5-foot-10-inch height.

But she relished the role.

"I liked the position. I'm pretty physical," Ward said. "I like the physical play of blocking out and fighting for rebounds."

Ward laughed when she recalled some of the physical play which included pinching and "a lot of smack talk."

Terri (Nohl) Nesvig scored her 1,000 point that season and Gwen (Greiner) Thielke scored well over 1,000.

Nesvig and Thielke were the scorers, Grabowska said. "I was the garbage collector," Grabowska said. She picked up offensive rebounds or dished the ball back to another player.

But she liked defense. "We loved to press teams," Grabowska said. The press created turnovers and led to fast breaks and points.

"Terri scored a 1,000 points that year on layups and free throws," Grabowska said.

The boys team also excelled on defense and creating turnovers that transitioned into points.

Ver Steeg was a reserve on that team.

"My speciality as far as a player was rebounding," Ver Steeg said. "I came off the bench. As a bench player, sometimes I was the sixth man, seventh or eighth man."

Ver Steeg said in any role, players supported each other and the team.

"People on the team understood their role," Tony Thielke said.

Players said they loved their roles and the time spent on those championship basketball teams.

"We knew how special it was both teams won state," Justin Thielke said.

"It was just a really fun time in my life," Ward said.