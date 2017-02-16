Team trophy

"The fan support, it was pretty amazing," Jeremy Ver Steeg said. "When we got to state it can be described as like a couple of movies you grow up with. "Varsity Blues is one." There is a scene in that where they say the last person to leave town shut the lights off and close down because everyone is at the game. It felt like that when we were (at state). You look up in the stands and anybody you knew, you saw was there."

"They supported us like nothing else," Terri (Nohl) Nesvig said of fans. "We had a wishing well where people could drop notes. For pep fests, people would be standing in the hallway. The whole town was so supportive."

Ver Steeg and Nesvig were members of the 1997 Hancock High School basketball teams that won the Minnesota State High School Class A championships. The two teams will be honored at this Saturday's girls and boys basketball games against Ortonville. Girls start at 4:30 and boys at 6:30 p.m.

To team members, the weekend will be a chance to share memories with teammates and friends and family but also for the community to share the fun.

The 1996-1997 season was a memorable one for fans.

"Oh my gosh," Stephanie Flaten said of the sports year.

The atmosphere in the Owls gym was charged at game time.

An atmosphere of "Let's see how good we can be tonight," Flaten said.

"It was exciting for home games," Dawn Thiel said.

"The atmosphere was exciting," former player Tammy (Larson) Ward. "We had a small gym compared to other schools. My senior year was really special because both the boys and girls were doing well."

The gym was usually packed and sometimes, the stage curtain was opened for more stands for the fans.

"Coming from a small town community, the community support was always great. They supported everything we did," Justin Thielke said.

Parents would provide potluck meals to players and a local cafe sponsored a meal, Justin Thielke said.

Thielke's parents were among the parents and relatives who had players or family members on both teams,

His brother Tony was on the boys team and sister Tracy (Thielke) Grabowska was on the girls team. Their dad Randy was an assistant coach on the boys team.

Parents and fans juggled work, support of both teams and snowstorms in the historic winter of 1996-1997 to follow the Owl teams.

"Between Dec. 13 and until the girls state basketball tournament (in March), we did not have a full week of school," Char Rustad said.

"Snowstorms," Thiel said of the season. A season that included driving back from the boys tournament after a storm. "We came home by Page Lake with tunnels of snow on both sides."

The success of the two teams meant the boys were playing in the postseason while the girls were competing at state.

"We hung out and watched TV when the girls went to state," Chad Nuest said.

Later that day when the boys were ready to play their game on the road to state, Nuest noticed the fan section.

"During the warmups, fans were just making it in time after watching the girls win state," Nuest said.

The state championship feeling carried into the gym.

"Imagine how jacked it was after that," Nuest said of the atmosphere.

Fans and players may be able to experience some of that feeling during this Saturday's event.