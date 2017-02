Kannegiesser lights up scoreboard in Owl win

RELATED: CMCS comes back to win, prep boys basketball, Hancock Owls

Kannegiesser made six three-pointers and also dished out a team-high six assists for the Owls.

Tyler Reese added 17 points for Hancock.

Alex Swenson wasn't too far behind Kannegiesser, scoring 30 points for the Blackjacks.

The Owls host a girl / boy doubleheader against Ortonville on Saturday, Feb. 18. Boys tip off at 6:30 p.m. Next week Hancock hosts West Central Area on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Hancock 83, Dawson-Boyd 69

DB (12-8)...............37 32 — 69

Hancock (13-5)......44 39 — 83

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Alex Swenson 30, Jake Lee 3, Bentley Boike 18, Tyler Franzky 2, Eli Weber 7, Colton Husby 2, Braden Thompson 5, Seth Stratmoen ... 3-point shots: Swenson 2, Lee 1

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 43, Michael Milander 4, Tyler Reese 17, Bennett Nienhaus 3, Chandler Gramm 9, Kaleb Koehl 1, Andrew Shaw 5 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 6, Nienhaus 1 ... Rebound leader: Reese 6 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 6, MIlander 5, Reese 4, Gramm 4 ... Steal leader: Reese 3, Shaw 3