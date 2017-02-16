Owls drop OT affair

RELATED: Hancock wins three straight, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

The Owls shot 38 percent from the field and just 23 percent from three-point range, hitting 4-of-17 shots from beyond the arc.

Sabrina Mattson had two of those threes to lead Hancock in scoring with 23 points. Kassandra Algarate added 15 points to go with six steals.

Ashlyn Mattson and Tess Steiner both finished with nine each. A. Mattson grabbed a team high four rebounds and dished out four assists in the loss.

Hancock hosts a girl / boy doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 18 against Ortonville. Girls tip off at 4:30 p.m. Next week, the Owls close out the regular season at Rothsay on Monday, Feb. 20 and at Brandon-Evansville on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Hillcrest 66, Hancock 62

Hillcrest (4-18).........22 29 15 – 66

Hancock (11-8).........21 30 11 – 62

HANCOCK – Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 23, Ashlyn Mattson 9, Haley Mattson 6, Kassandra Algarate 15, Tess Steiner 9… 3-point shots: S. Mattson 2, A. Mattson 1… Rebound leader: A. Mattson 4… Assist leaders: S. Mattson 4… Steal leader: Algarate 6