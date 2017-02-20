Weather Forecast

    Kannegiesser leads Owls past Trojans

    By Brooke Kern Today at 5:13 p.m.
    Noah Kannegiesser goes up for a basket in a 3-on-2 warm up drill during pregame on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Hancock. Kannegiesser dropped in a game high 49 points, which broke the single game scoring record set back in 2014 and moved the junior to the top of the all time scoring list in school history. (Brooke Kern / Forum News Service)

    Noah Kannegiesser set a pair of school records with a 49-point performance against Ortonville on Saturday, Feb. 18 in front of a hometown crowd.

    Kannegiesser surpassed the Owls' single-game scoring record, previously set by Taylor Holleman with 45 points in 2014.

    Kannegiesser also surpassed the team's career mark of 1,532 set by Justin Thielke in 1997.

    Kannegiesser also had six assists and four steals.

    The Owls (14-5) ended a five-game winning streak for Ortonville, which also had won 12 of its previous 13 games.

    The Owls host West Central Area Tuesday, Feb. 21.

    Hancock 78, Ortonville 69

    Ortonville (17-4)..........23 46 — 69

    Hancock (14-5)...........38 40 — 78

    ORTONVILLE - Scoring: Tyson Powell 18, Nathan Strong 4, Nate Treinen 18, Deric Radermacher 2, Britton Conroy 14, Mitchell Meyer 2, Mason Kuechenmeister 8 ... 3-point shots: Powell 4, Treinen 1, Conroy 2

    HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 49, Kaleb Koehl 2, Michael Milander 9, Andrew Shaw 2, Tyler Reese 9, Chandler Gramm 7 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 6, Milander 1 ... Rebound leader: Milander 7, Gramm 7 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 6 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 4, Shaw 3, Reese 4

