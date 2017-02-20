Kannegiesser leads Owls past Trojans

RELATED: Kannegiesser lights up scoreboard in win, prep boys basketball, Hancock Owls

Kannegiesser surpassed the Owls' single-game scoring record, previously set by Taylor Holleman with 45 points in 2014.

Kannegiesser also surpassed the team's career mark of 1,532 set by Justin Thielke in 1997.

Kannegiesser also had six assists and four steals.

The Owls (14-5) ended a five-game winning streak for Ortonville, which also had won 12 of its previous 13 games.

The Owls host West Central Area Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Hancock 78, Ortonville 69

Ortonville (17-4)..........23 46 — 69

Hancock (14-5)...........38 40 — 78

ORTONVILLE - Scoring: Tyson Powell 18, Nathan Strong 4, Nate Treinen 18, Deric Radermacher 2, Britton Conroy 14, Mitchell Meyer 2, Mason Kuechenmeister 8 ... 3-point shots: Powell 4, Treinen 1, Conroy 2

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 49, Kaleb Koehl 2, Michael Milander 9, Andrew Shaw 2, Tyler Reese 9, Chandler Gramm 7 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 6, Milander 1 ... Rebound leader: Milander 7, Gramm 7 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 6 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 4, Shaw 3, Reese 4