Hancock falls to visiting Trojans, downs Rothsay

The Owls close out the regular season at Brandon-Evansville Thursday, Feb. 23, then open up Section 6A playoffs next week.

Ortonville 62, Hancock 56

Tess Steiner scored 19 points, Ashlyn Mattson scored 15 points and Sabrina Mattson scored 11 but Hancock fell to Ortonville on Saturday afternoon in Hancock.

The Owls' Kassandra Algarate finished with eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals.

Ortonville (13-10)..........27 35 — 62

Hancock (11-9).............30 26 — 56

ORTONVILLE - Stats not provided

HANCOCK - Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 11, Ashlyn Mattson 15, Haley Mattson 3, Kassandra Algarate 8, Tess Steiner 19 ... 3-point shots: A. Mattson 3 ... Rebound leader: S. Mattson 6, A. Mattson 5, H. Mattson 5, Algarate 7 ... Assist leader: S. Mattson 6, Algarate 5 ... Steal leader: Algarate 2

Hancock 63, Rothsay 32

Hancock shot 51 percent from the floor in the non-conference win over Rothsay Monday, Feb. 20 in girls basketball action. The Owls jumped out to a 35-13 halftime lead and continued to cruise in the second 18 minutes to win 63-32.

Ashlyn Mattson powered the scoring chart with five threes on her way to 23 points. Kassandra Algarate added 16 and Sabrina Mattson finished with 12.

Haley Mattson contributed on the boards with a team high seven. Algarate, Sabrina and Ashlyn Mattson all finished with six.

The Owls finished up their regular season at Brandon-Evansville Thursday, Feb. 23. As of Thursday morning, Hancock sits at sixth in Section 6A-South with a 7-8 section record. If seeding stands, the Owls will have their first playoff game Thursday, March 2 at Underwood. For up-to-date information and final seedings, visit www.hancockrecord.com.

Rothsay (6-16)..........13 19 – 32

Hancock (12-9).........35 28 – 63

HANCOCK – Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 12, Ashlyn Mattson 23, Haley Mattson 2, Kassandra Algarate 16, Tess Steiner 8, Lexi Staples 2… 3-point shots: Ashlyn Mattson 5… Rebound leader: H. Mattson 7, S. Mattson 6, A. Mattson 6, Algarate 6… Assist leader: S. Mattson 6… Steal leader: A. Mattson 5, Algarate 5

ROTHSAY – No stats provided