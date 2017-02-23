Greenwaldt earns milestone win

While the 500 wins are impressive, Greenwaldt points out other signs of success during his 32-year basketball career.

“I don't have really a strategy other than coaching players that put forth an extra effort on and off the court.” Greenwaldt said. “Off the court is having players be great people. The mission of MACA girls basketball is to take young ladies and develop them to become women who will help our society. Winning games and losing games is a part of dealing with success and failure. For 30 years of coaching girls basketball, I am very proud to talk with past basketball players and how they have become successful women.”

“Jim, along with Caleb [Greene] and Don [Goracke], give the MACA girls basketball players a great chance to learn and grow not only on the court, but in the valuable lessons student athletes take with them in life,” head coach Dale Henrich said.

While it’s important to help mold players into successful members of society, Greenwaldt does have a deliberate strategy for the court.

“On the court, it would start with pressure defense. Great defense creates an offense that is more up tempo,” Greenwaldt said.

Greenwaldt has coached girls basketball for 30 years, 25 of those years have been at Morris Area. His coaching record stands at 506-207-1 after the Tiger JV finished up the 2016-2017 season by adding six wins since Montevideo in early February.

He first started as the ninth grade coach at Morris in 1992, moved up to B squad in 1993, and took over the varsity head coaching job in 1995 until he resigned in 2002. He coached junior high for the following three years before being hired as the varsity assistant in 2005. Since 2005, the Tiger JV record stands at 235-48.

Greenwaldt has been on the sidelines with Henrich for seven years. “Jim has a great working relationship with his athletes and can get them to play at a high level,” Henrich said. “He has the respect of opponents coaches due to his background of bringing teams to the state tournament several times. He has great knowledge of the game and is excellent with the x’s and o’s of the offense and defense. His insight and opinions have always been valuable to me.”

Greenwaldt credits the players, parents, and other coaches for his success over the years.

"Five hundred wins come with many factors,” Greenwaldt said. “First, you need real good players, who spend many hours developing their skills. Second, head coaches that put many hours helping players. Three, parents who help in our program. Four, all other coaches and volunteers who work many hours with these players. (When it's my turn) to work with these players many other people have put in many countless hours helping them become better players. I could not have won 500 games without the support from the many people.”

Greenwaldt is proud to be apart of the girls basketball program and looks forward to more success in the coming years.

“I want people to know that MACA girls have been very successful the past 25 years. The MACA program is a great program, and I am very proud to be a part of this program,” said Greenwaldt. “I would like to thank all the people who have helped out the program, and add a special thank you to my wife Peggy and my children Derek, Britney and Kelsey. A coach's family listens through all the good times and challenges. They made this possible for me.”

The JV Tigers finished up the 2016-2017 season with a 21-4 record with wins over West Central Area Monday, Feb. 20 and Benson on Tuesday, Feb. 21.