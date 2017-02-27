Hillcrest has hot hand in win over Owls

RELATED: '97 teams recall state tourney play, Hot shooting continues for Owl boys, Hancock Owls

Hillcrest held a 10-point lead with under five to play in the first half. Hancock then battled back to within three to close the half. Tyler Reese got fouled on a buzzer-beating shot to head to the foul line where he knocked down both his free throws to close the gap to three. Reese finished the half with a team high eight points.

Kannegiesser, who was held scoreless until late in the first half, finished the half without a field goal, but with a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Hillcrest extended its lead to six early in the second half, then Hancock mounted a comeback. The Owls got within two at least three times, but never took a second half lead, falling 63-56.

Tommy Thompson led a balanced attack for the Comets. He finished with 18 points, closely followed by teammate Kyler Newman who added 15 points.

Reese added 15 points and five rebounds for Hancock. Chandler Gramm had 4 assists.

The Owls travel to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Brandon-Evansville Friday, March 3 to close out the regular season this week. Section 6A seedings will be announced Saturday, March 4. Currently the Owls are in fourth according to QRF ranking.

Hillcrest 63, Hancock 56

Hillcrest (16-7)..........27 36 — 63

Hancock (15-6)..........24 32 — 56

HILLCREST - Scoring: Tommy Thompson 18, Kyler Newman 15, Sean McGuire 10, Sam Isaac 9, Daniel Preston 5, Reggie Undseth 4, S. Prustol 2 ... 3-point shots: Isaac 3, Newman 2, Thompson 2, Preston 1

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 23, Tyler Reese 15, Andrew Shaw 8, Kaleb Koel 4, Bennett Nienhaus 3, Michael Milander 2, Chandler Gramm 1 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 3, Nienhaus 1, Shaw 1 ... Rebound leader: Reese 5 ... Assist leader: Gramm 4 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 1, Milander 1, Shaw 1, Reese 1