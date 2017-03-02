Owls fall to Chargers, look ahead to 6A playoffs

The Owls were 7-9 in Section 6A play and 4-4 in Pheasant Conference play. With the No. 6 seed in Section 6A-South, the Owls will travel to No. 3-seeded Underwood on Thursday, March 2.

“Our main focus going into the playoffs is just playing hard and staying focused on the task at hand,” head coach Ryan Petersen said.

Prior to the loss to the Chargers, the Owls won four of their last six games.

“We’re really happy with how we’ve been playing over the past couple weeks. We feel like their effort is as strong as ever and they’re playing hard,” Petersen said. “We have a great group of girls, fun to coach. I look forward to carrying that into the playoffs and see where that can take us.”

Underwood finished the regular season 18-6, on an 11-game winning streak. The Rockets went 17-4 in Section 6A play.

Hancock and Underwood met up once in the regular season. It resulted in a 60-57 Rocket victory back on Dec. 12.

“[Underwood] is a very good team, and they’ve knocked off some really good teams... I like the way we match up with them,” Petersen said. “We’re ready for them, and I’m sure they are ready for us. It should be a fun one.”

The winner of Thursday’s game will take on the winner of No. 2 Parkers Prairie and No. 7 West Central Area, which knocked out No. 10 Ashby on Monday, Feb. 27.