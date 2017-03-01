RELATED: Hillcrest has hot hand in win over Owls, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Noah Kannegiesser scored a game-high 24 points and also set the school record for assists with his 404th career assist, surpassing Taylor Hollemans' record of 403 set in 2014. It is the fourth record to be claimed by the junior this season after taking career steals, career scoring, and single game scoring just weeks ago.

Tyler Reese chipped in 15 points for the Owls, who also got 13 points from Chandler Gramm.

Hancock closes out the regular season Friday, March 3 at Brandon-Evansville. In the first game between the two teams, the Owls were victorious 55-48 back on Feb. 7.

The Section 6A seedings come out Saturday, March 4 morning. If the standings were to stay as is, the Owls would earn No. 4-seed in the south subsection and with that, a home playoff game on March 9 again No. 5-seeded Brandon-Evansville. Ortonville, which lost to Hancock back on Feb. 18, would claim the No. 1-seed with an 18-5 overall record and 10-2 Section 6A record. Parkers Prairie (18-7 overall, 12-5 6A) would take No. 2 and Battle Lake (18-5, 15-3 6A) would claim No. 3-seed.

Hancock 80, Wheaton/H-N 45

Hancock (16-6)..................42 38 — 80

Wheaton/H-N (2-23).........23 22 — 45

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegieser 24, Andrew Shaw 6, Jordan Peterson 1, Tyler Reese 15, Bennet Nienhaus 5, Kaleb Koehl 2, Chandler Gramm 13, Cody Greiner 3, Mason Schmidgall 2, Michael Milander 7, Connor Reese 2 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 3, Nienhaus 1 ... Rebound leader: Milander 6 ... Assist leader: Gramm 7, Milander 5 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 6

WHEATON/HERMAN-NORCROSS - Scoring: Hunter Johnson 11, Christian Krump 4, Isaac Wilson 4, Matt Thielen 8, Zachary Steuve 7, Max Donnelly 2, Nick Lupkes 6, Eric Berger 3 ... 3-point shots: Thielen 1, Johnson 1, Stueve 1, Berger 1