Hancock upsets Underwood, falls to Panthers in postseason

The Owls close out the 2016-2017 season 13-11 and graduate three seniors with the Class of 2017.

Hancock 51, Underwood 41

Hancock upset No. 3-seeded Underwood on Thursday, March 2 in the Section 6A-South opener in Underwood. The Owls gained control of the game late in the first half, holding a one-point lead at the halftime break, then outscored the Rockets 24-15 to win by 10.

Underwood came out playing in a 1-3-1 zone, which gave Hancock fitz early, giving up the ball on a number of possessions. A late first half adjustment was key to get back in the game, head coach Ryan Petersen said.

“We did a better job later in the first half and in the second half of taking care of the ball and taking good shots, which helped us out a lot,” Petersen said. “Our girls did a great job of knowing their responsibilities and executing any adjustments we made throughout the game. We have very coachable girls who want to listen and get better and that showed [against Underwood].”

Ashlyn Mattson led the Owls with 21 points, six rebounds, and six steals. Sabrina Mattson added nine points, six boards, and five assists. Kassandra Algarate and Tess Steiner both finished with eight points each.

With No. 2-seeded Parkers Prairie defeating No. 7 West Central Area also on Thursday night, that set up a matchup between the No. 6-seeded Owls and the Panthers Saturday.

Underwood..............26 15 – 41

Hancock...................27 24 – 51

HANCOCK – Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 9, Ashlyn Mattson 21, Haley Mattson 5, Kassandra Algarate 8, Tess Steiner 8… 3-point shots: A. Mattson 3, S. Mattson 1… Rebound leaders: S. Mattson 6, A. Mattson 6, H. Mattson 4, Algarate 5, Steiner 5… Assist leaders: S. Mattson 5, Algarate 5… Steal leaders: A. Mattson 6, Algarate 4

UNDERWOOD – Stats not available

Parkers Prairie 59, Hancock 35

It was a tail of two sides on Saturday, March 4 at UM-Morris. Parkers Prairie came out on fire whereas the Owls weren’t as fortunate, shooting an unofficial 18 percent in the first half. The Panthers used that hot start to cruise to a 59-35 win, eliminating Hancock from the postseason and ending the Owls’ season with a 13-11 record.

Hancock tried to right its ship in the second half and stayed with Parkers Prairie for the most part. The Panthers outscored Hancock by just four in the second 18 minutes.

The Owls got points from just four players. Kassandra Algarate led with 12, followed by Tess Steiner with 11 and Haley Mattson with 10. Katelynn Jepma came in off the bench early in the first half and scored the first points for Hancock just over four minutes into the game.

The Owls graduate Sabrina Mattson, Algarate, and foreign exchange student Tess Brunnberg with the Class of 2017.

Parkers Prairie...............31 28 – 59

Hancock........................11 24 – 35

HANCOCK – Scoring: Haley Mattson 10, Katelynn Jepma 2, Kassandra Algarate 12, Tess Steiner 11… 3 point shots: none… Rebound leaders: Algarate 5, Steiner 6… Assist leaders: S. Mattson 2, Steiner 2… Steal leaders: S. Mattson 1