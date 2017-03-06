Owl defense stifles Chargers

RELATED: Kannegiesser dishes out fourth record, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

The Owls jumped out to a 25-8 lead at halftime, as its defense stifled B-E for the opening 18 minutes.

No player besides Kannegiesser scored in double figures, but Tyler Reese and Andrew Shaw scored eight points each for Hancock.

Hancock earned the No. 4-seed when seedings were announced Saturday, March 4. The Owls will open up Section 6A-South play against No. 5-seeded Brandon-Evansville Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. in Hancock. =

The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 1 Ortonville and No. 8 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at UM-Morris. Full preview of Section 6A-South will be online Wednesday.

Hancock 59, Brandon-Evansville 31

Hancock (17-6)...............25 34 — 59

B-E (15-10)......................8 23 — 31

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 26, Chandler Gramm 4 Michael Milander 4, Andrew Shaw 8, Cole Reese 2, Connor Reese 2, Tyler Reese 8, Bennett Nienhaus 4, Peyton Rohloff 1 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 2, Shaw 2 ... Rebound leader: Reese 4, Shaw 4 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 5 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 3

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Scoring: Kevin Campbell 3, Brandon Merritt 3, Taylor Bitzan 2, Keagan Schiele 2, Jake Hintermeister 4, James Strese 5, Tanner Bitzan 6, Darrin Wibstad 6 ... 3-point shots: Strese 1, Merritt 1