Owls open up playoffs Thursday

The Chargers are a team that the Owls are familiar with, having played them twice in the regular season. Being familiar with a team in the playoffs can be both a pro and con, said Owl head coach Cory Bedel.

"It can be a pro because we have played them twice, so we know what they like to run on offense and defense and it can be a con because they know the same about us," Bedel said.

Hancock won the first meeting with the Chargers, 55-48, on Feb. 7 in Hancock. In the second meeting, the Owls used a balanced attack to win 59-31 last Friday, March 3 in Evansville.

"It would be nice to continue the balanced scoring into postseason like we had in the last game versus Brandon," Bedel said.

Although the Owl defense stifled Brandon-Evansville in its last meeting, Bedel said there is still room for improvement coming into the playoff game against the Chargers.

"We will have to have a better shooting night, and we will need to pick up more rebounds," Bedel said.

The Owls shot 60 percent from the floor March 3 in Evansville, but hit just 4-of-16 from three-point range, which is considerably lower than their average 32 percent from beyond the arc.

Defense and turnovers will be key points from here on out, Bedel said.

"Defensively, we will have to contest every shot and make sure we get every defensive rebound not giving them a second chance," Bedel said. "Offensively, we will have to keep the turnovers down and have great ball movement to get them [out of position] defensively."

The winner of the March 9 game will play the winner of top-seeded Ortonville and No. 8-seeded Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at UM-Morris.

Ortonville went 2-0 in the regular season against the Wolverines, downing them by 20-plus on Feb. 2 and 10-plus in the regular season finale on Feb. 28.

Hancock beat C-G-B twice in the regular season, 83-49 on Jan. 13 in Graceville and 61-36 on Feb. 11 at UMM. The Owls split with Ortonville in the regular season, falling to the Trojans 65-60 on Jan. 20 in Ortonville and avenging that loss on Feb. 18 with a 78-69 victory in Hancock.

If Hancock and Ortonville do both win March 9, the Owls will look to their quickness to be an edge in the game on March 11.

"We don't match up well with their height, Ortonville is big and long, but we have advantage with having a lot of guard play and being quick on both ends of the court," Bedel said. "Ortonville has a good inside game on offense... We know we can play with them since we split with them this year."

The winner of the March 11 game will likely play No. 2-seeded Battle Lake or No. 3-seeded Parkers Prairie next Tuesday, March 14. Both teams defeated Hancock in the regular season. The Panthers of Parkers Prairie beat Hancock in the Dec. 2 season opener by a score of 71-66. The Battlers beat Hancock 74-69 in early January.

Other teams in the South subsection are No. 7 West Central Area, which takes on Battle Lake Thursday, and No. 6 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, which takes on Parkers Prairie in the opening round.

"Any team can beat anyone any given night. Each team will have to come every night to play or they will get beat," Bedel said. "I don't think there is a runaway team in this subsection."

Hancock tips off in the postseason at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in Hancock. Stay up to date on all the action on our website or Facebook page.