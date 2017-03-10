Kannegiesser at home on the court

The Hancock High School junior is the boys basketball team's leading scorer and he holds seven records, breaking four this year alone.

"I have never coached a kid with the work ethic that Noah has," Owls head coach Cory Bedel said. "After practice, he and a couple other guys would have been in the gym for another hour to hour-and-a-half if the girls wouldn't have had practice and days when we have late practice from 5:30 to 7:30 [p.m.], I don't get home until 9 o'clock at night."

"I put a lot of time in whether it's lifting weights or doing agility drills, speed drills, or just getting shots up, just trying to find things I can get better at... focus on getting better," Kannegiesser said.

All that time and effort is paying off for the junior guard. He's now the all-time steals leader (207), assist leader (411), and scoring leader (1671) for Hancock. He also knocked down the single-game scoring record this season when he poured in a game high 49 points in the win over Ortonville on Feb. 18.

He's not just a leader on paper. His positive attitude and vigorous work ethic motivates his teammates.

"He's always picking us up when we do something that's not-so-smart out on the court and trying to get us to be better in practice and in games," senior Andrew Shaw said.

"He always tries to get people going and working harder," teammate and classmate Kaleb Koehl added.

"I see myself as being a leader, making plays whether it's scoring or distributing or whatever the team needs," Kannegiesser said. "Basically just do whatever you need to do to help the team win."

Bedel said while Kannegiesser often takes on a leadership role, the Owls are blessed with other players who can assume the role.

"I wouldn't say we have one true leader on the court. We talk at halftime of some games that we need someone to step up and be a floor leader and obviously Noah can be that if he gets his offense and defense going," Bedel said.

When he needs to lead, Kannegiesser is comfortable.

"We have other leaders, too, but Noah knows that he can be a leader even though he's not a senior," Bedel said.

His teammates respect him as a role model on the floor and more-often-than-not follow his lead.

"It's always nice having him in practice and in games because he's pushing us to be better because everybody wants to be like him," Shaw said. "Even if he's [playing against us in practice], it pushes us... he pushes us to be excellent."

Shaw feels that push because he often has the difficult task of guarding Kannegiesser in practice.

"I focus on trying to stay in front of him," Shaw said. "He's quick, so you want to try to be one step ahead of him at all times. It's hard to play from behind him because he's always past you. It gets frustrating sometimes when he's always scoring on you, but then you work harder to get better at defending him and watching him play a bunch. I kind of know some of his moves and what his go-to moves are so I can kind of stick with him a little bit better."

Koehl has also had to guard Kannegiesser in practice.

"I try to watch his hips," Koehl said. "I think that tells a lot, but it's really hard to guard him."

With so much emphasis on Kannegiesser and his role on the team, opponents take notice and end up double-teaming him or putting a box-and-one defense on him.

Unfortunately for other teams, it can be an advantage for the Owls when Kannegiesser gets the extra attention.

"I would say our offense is based off him, but it's not that he has to score," Bedel said. " I think the big thing is if he gets to the basket and gets doubled, he is able to dish out to some outside shooters like Michael [Milander] or Andrew [Shaw] or hit Chandler [Gramm] or Tyler [Reese] rolling to the basket. It doesn't have to be that he has to score all the time, but I do think he opens a lot of stuff up for us offensively."

While Kannegiesser has had a record-setting season for the Owls, he's also focused on how he and the team can improve, especially as it enters the postseason.

"Be the hardest worker I can be and keep improving... for the team, as long as I can do my part in getting better and I know my teammates are going to do their part in getting better so hopefully build up a run in the playoffs," Kannegiesser said.

The Owls open up the Section 6A playoffs Thursday, March 9 against No. 5-seeded Brandon-Evansville.