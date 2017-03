PHOTO GALLERY: Hancock charges past Brandon-Evansville

RELATED: 6A-South preview, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Tyler Reese scored 18 points and Chandler Gramm had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Owls (18-6) play in the sub-section semifinals against No. 1 Ortonville at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the University of Minnesota, Morris. The Trojans beat Clinton-Graceville=Beardsley 75-56 Thursday night.

Other 6A-South action included No. 2 Battle Lake defeating West Central Area 62-44 and No. 3 Parkers Prairie defeating No. 6 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70-53. Those two will meet at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at UMM.

Hancock 71, Brandon-Evansville 58

B-E (15-11).................30 28 — 58

Hancock (18-6).......... 33 38 — 71

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Scoring: James Strese 12, Tayler Bitzen 8, Darrin Wibstad 12, Kevin Campbell 6, Jake Hintermeister 11, Tanner Bitzen 9 ... 3-point shots: Hintermeister 3, T. Bitzen 2, Wibstad 2, Strese 1

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 31, Andrew Shaw 5, Tyler Reese 18, Bennett Nienhaus 3, Chandler Gramm 8, Michael Milander 6 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 1, Nienhaus 1, Shaw 1 ... Rebound leader: Gramm 8, Shaw 7 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 4 ... Steal leader: Shaw 2, Gramm 2