Owls eliminated from postseason

The Trojans shot 48 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc to beat the Owls 65-43.

Hancock shot 35 percent from the floor and just 3-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Noah Kannegiesser had just four points in the first half, but put up 10 in the second 18 minutes to lead Hancock with 14. Tyler Reese added 10. Michael Milander scored all eight of his points in the first half.

Kannegiesser also led in rebounds (6), assists (5), and steals (3). Chandler Gramm also grabbed six rebounds in the loss.

The Owls finish the year with an 18-7 record.

Ortonville moves on to Section 6A-South finals at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at UMM against No. 3-seeded Parkers Prairie that upset No. 2 Battle Lake 61-59 Saturday afternoon.

Ortonville 65, Hancock 43

Hancock......… 18 25 – 43

Ortonville...... 34 31 – 65

HANCOCK – Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 14, Tyler Reese 10, Michael Milander 8, Andrew Shaw 7, Chandler Gramm 4… 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 1, Shaw 1, Milander 1… Rebound leader: Kannegiesser 6, Gramm 6… Assist leader: Kannegiesser 5… Steal leader: Kannegiesser 3

ORTONVILLE – Scoring: Nate Treinen 19, Britton Conroy 17, Tyson Powell 14, DaVonte Edwards 12, Mitchell Meyer 2, Deric Radermacher 1… 3-point shots: Conroy 3, Powell 2