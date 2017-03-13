Weather Forecast

Close

    Owls eliminated from postseason

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:11 p.m.
    Michael Milander drives into the paint during the first half of Section 6A-South semifinal action against top-seeded Ortonville Trojans on Saturday, March 11. Milander led Hancock in the first half with eight points. (Brooke Kern / Hancock Record)1 / 2
    The Hancock pep band was at UM-Morris for the Section 6A-South semifinal game against the Ortonville Trojans. (Brooke Kern / Hancock Record)2 / 2

    Owls celebrate after a charging call against Ortonville. (Brooke Kern &sol; Hancock Record)Top-seeded Ortonville had the hot hand on Saturday, March 11 at UM-Morris during the Section 6A-South semifinal game to eliminate No. 4-seeded Hancock from the postseason.

    RELATED: Owls charge past Brandon-Evansville in playoffs, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

    The Trojans shot 48 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc to beat the Owls 65-43.

    Kaleb Koehl goes for a loose ball in the first half against Ortonville Saturday. (Brooke Kern &sol; Hancock Record)Hancock shot 35 percent from the floor and just 3-for-14 from beyond the arc.

    Noah Kannegiesser had just four points in the first half, but put up 10 in the second 18 minutes to lead Hancock with 14. Tyler Reese added 10. Michael Milander scored all eight of his points in the first half.

    Kannegiesser also led in rebounds (6), assists (5), and steals (3). Chandler Gramm also grabbed six rebounds in the loss.

    The Owls finish the year with an 18-7 record.

    Andrew Shaw lays in a fast break lay up during the second half against the Trojans. (Brooke Kern &sol; Hancock Record)Ortonville moves on to Section 6A-South finals at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at UMM against No. 3-seeded Parkers Prairie that upset No. 2 Battle Lake 61-59 Saturday afternoon.

    Ortonville 65, Hancock 43

    Hancock......… 18 25 – 43

    Ortonville...... 34 31 – 65

    Tyler Reese puts up a floater during the first half against Ortonville. (Brooke Kern &sol; Hancock Record)HANCOCK – Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 14, Tyler Reese 10, Michael Milander 8, Andrew Shaw 7, Chandler Gramm 4… 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 1, Shaw 1, Milander 1… Rebound leader: Kannegiesser 6, Gramm 6… Assist leader: Kannegiesser 5… Steal leader: Kannegiesser 3

    ORTONVILLE – Scoring: Nate Treinen 19, Britton Conroy 17, Tyson Powell 14, DaVonte Edwards 12, Mitchell Meyer 2, Deric Radermacher 1… 3-point shots: Conroy 3, Powell 2

    Explore related topics:sportsprepPrep Boys BasketballHancockHancock Owls
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness