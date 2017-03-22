Two Owls earn spots on WCT's All Area list

RELATED: Hancock falls in 6A-South semifinals, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Kannegiesser, a junior, found himself on the First Team for the second-straight season after leading the Owls, and the WCT area, in scoring this season with an average 25.2 points per game.

Three times this season, an area player surpassed 40 points in a single game; all three times that player was Kannegiesser.

He also led Hancock in assists, with 105 total and an average of 4.2 per game, and steals, with 66 total and an average of 2.6 per game.

Reese averaged 13.8 points per game, second highest on the team in scoring with 344 this season. He finished his career with 787 points. He also grabbed down 139 rebounds this season, averaging 5.6 per game.

Noah Kannegiesser

5-11, Jr., Guard

With both a smoothness and explosiveness to his game that creates a lethal combination, Kannegiesser followed up his All-Area First-Team selection from last season by leading the area in scoring by a whole four points with an average of 25.6 points per game.

With his senior season still ahead, Kannegiesser is ranked in the area's top 20 all-time scorers. Given his work ethic that has made the gym his home away from home, the sky's the limit for Kannegiesser.

"Noah is one of the hardest working players I have ever coached," Hancock head coach Cory Bedel said. "He lives in the gym or outside working on his game any chance he can. He is a great leader on the floor offensively and defensively. The other players really feed off of his skill."

Also averaging four assists and three rebounds per game, Kannegiesser set the school record for assists (403) and steals (197) while leading the Owls to a 17-6 regular season record.

Hancock would go as Kannegiesser did, as he led the team in scoring in all but three games this season.

Tyler Reese, senior, forward, 6-2, Hancock

13.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg