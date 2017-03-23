Hancock JV wraps up 21-4 season

RELATED: Hancock JV opens season 7-2, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

The Owls added two wins to open 2017, a 38-26 win over Battle Lake on Jan. 5 and a win over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53-36 on Jan. 6. Nienhaus had a team high 12 points against Battle Lake and added 13 against KMS. Connor Reese led the Owls against KMS with 15 points.

The back-to-back wins turned into a streak with a 67-28 win over C-G-B on Jan. 13. Connor Reese led the Owls with 23 points. Peyton Rohloff and Daniel Milander both added nine each.

The streak increased to four with a 49-45 win over Ortonville on Jan. 20. Nienhaus had 17 points to pace the Owls in that game.

Hancock grew its streak to nine games with wins over West Central Area, 45-36 , Benson, 53-38, Wheaton/H-N, 59-29, LQPV, 34-20, and Brandon-Evansville, 45-27.

Then the Owls lost their third game of the season, a 56-45 road loss to Willmar Community Christian on Feb. 9.

The JV squad bounced back by winning its next two games. The Owls defeated C-G-B for the second time this season. This time, on Feb. 10, by a score of 54-28. Connor Reese and Peyton Rohloff both had 12 points in the 15th win of the season.

The Owls second win came against Central Minnesota Christian School on Feb. 13. A 34-31 victory was paced by Nienhaus' 13 points and Connor Reese's 10.

Hancock's fourth and final loss of the season came against Dawson-Boyd by the score of 42-41 on Feb. 14. Nienhaus had team high 14 points in the close loss. Rohloff and Connor Reese added eight each.

Hancock closed out the 2016-2017 season by winning its final five games. The Owls beat Ortonville, 51-37, West Central, 43-37, Hillcrest, 32-24, Wheaton/H-N, 46-25, and Brandon-Evansville, 40-38.

The Owls were coached by Chad Rohloff. Several JV players got regular minutes on the varsity court this season.