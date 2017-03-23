Owl JV girls finish season 11-11

RELATED: Owl JV goes 2-2, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

The JV had nearly the same lineup as last season and that benefitted the team, coach Tony Thielke said.

"I am proud of the effort and work the girls put forth in both practices and games this year," Thielke said. "We pretty much had the same JV team as last year. However, the girls worked hard and made a lot of progress. In many games, we were outsized but the girls continued to work and fight until the very end. As a result, we saw a huge improvement in win-losses compared to last year. Many times last year, we would be out of the game by half time. This year was different. We were in most games until the end and even pulled out a win in a number of them."

Hancock's fifth win was against MACCRAY, a 49-27 victory, on Jan. 20. Staples scored a team high 16 points. Kisgen added 10 and Mattson finished with eight.

West Central Area defeated Hancock 41-38 for the Owls' seventh loss of the season Jan. 27. Staples was held to just six points. H. Mattson added four.

On Jan. 30, Parkers Prairie handed Hancock its second straight loss. This game was a nail-biter with a final score 31-28. Staples finished with a team high 10 points. H. Mattson added seven.

On Feb. 3, Hancock came away with a two-point win at Ortonville, defeating the Trojans 37-35. Staples tallied a team high 19 points.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beat Hancock 44-33 back on Feb. 7. The Owls were able to bounce back to beat C-G-B 26-21 on Feb. 9. Staples led that game with nine points. H. Mattson added seven.

On Feb. 11, Hancock made it two straight with a 33-27 win over Dawson-Boyd. Staples finished with 11 points. Wilson added nine for the Owls' eighth win of the season.

On Feb. 13, Hancock beat Central Minnesota Christian School 38-35 for its third straight victory to improve to 9-9 overall. H. Mattson led with 18 points. Staples added eight.

A day later, the Owl winning streak increased o four with a 43-27 win over Hillcrest. Staples had 13 points in the game. Kisgen had eight.

Ortonville ended the streak on Feb. 18. The Trojans beat the Owls 36-19. Staples had 12 points to lead the Owls.

Hancock split to close out the year. The Owls beat Rothsay 34-17 on Feb. 20 and lost to Brandon-Evansville 43-36 on Feb. 23.

Thielke is excited to see what happens in the coming years for these girls and this program.

"Some of these girls are playing varsity minutes already. However, with graduating two key players this year, those positions will be open. It will depend on who gets into the gym and weight room to work on improving skills in the off season," Thielke said. "They put in a lot of time last summer and the results were evident. I am excited to see what lies ahead for this group of girls. The effort and work they put forth in the off season, will play a huge part in their success next season."