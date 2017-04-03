Hancock starts new varsity softball program

Ryan Snyder was hired to start the program after coaching the Hancock junior high softball team last season. Hancock has 11 varsity girls out for softball, most have no experience. However, some players did play on the junior high team that Snyder coached last year.

"We are kind of varied on experience. About half of the girls on varsity are playing for the first time ever," Snyder said. "We have a couple brand new faces on the junior high team, but most of them played with us last year and most of the junior high girls have played softball or little league in the summers. It's kind of backwards that our younger crew has more experience playing than our varsity."

Although Snyder knows it will be an uphill battle this year, the Owls are preparing for the long haul of keeping a program of their own. They don't plan on taking any shortcuts along the way as the focus was on the fundamentals through the first weeks of practice.

"We are focused on being a better team than we were yesterday," Snyder said. "Obviously the learning curve is pretty steep this year and we have our hands full, but we're going to take it one day at a time. If we do that and control what we can control things will work out."

Hancock will be led by senior captain Sabrina Mattson. It didn't take much to turn two-sport athlete Mattson into a three-sport athlete.

"Coach Snyder asked me to play, and [I said] okay. It'll be fun to be with all the girls for another season before I have to leave," Mattson said.

Mattson typically uses spring as a weight-lifting and individual work out season, but this spring, she will be working at a new sport.

"Coach Snyder has been staying after practice to help us learn the basics because so many of us don't even know that," Mattson said. "I'm excited to experience it with [the team] no matter how the season goes. We just want to be playing our softball at the end of the season."

Foreign exchange student Tess Brunnberg is the other senior on the roster. She also has no experience with the sport.

"No, none at all," Brunnberg said.

As with Mattson, it will be a learning experience for her.

"I just wanted to learn the fundamentals of how to do everything and rules since this is the first time I've ever played and just have a positive mind and have fun," Brunnberg said.

Other members of the varsity include Ashlyn Mattson, Emma Nelson, Katelynn Jepma, Amber Hausmann, Kyerra Carter, Haley Mattson, Nadine Miller, Annie Marczak, and Harleigh Schlief.

Recruiting players was the first step to start the program. Now that the team roster is completed, Snyder needs to find each player's niche on the field.

"All [positions] are certainly up for grabs," Snyder said. "We look for a girl with a natural ability or at least a knack for a certain position then go from there. A lot of teaching needs to be done, but this is a very coachable bunch, who work hard and want to learn."

Pitching is likely the most difficult spot to fill with inexperienced players, but Snyder has a plan.

"We tried everybody out pitching and Ashlyn [Mattson] and Haley [Mattson] are the two that seemed to pick it up the quickest," Snyder said. "I am going to ask a lot of girls to be open and able to play numerous positions in order to help the team out. At this point, it's yet to be determined who will emerge in which roles."

Hancock's first game was a 23-5 loss on Monday, March 27, against West Central Area in Barrett. The next game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Ortonville. Hancock is scheduled to open up the home season at 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, against Wheaton/Herman-Norcross.