Hancock tracksters geared toward personal goals

"Girls can be in both. We worked very hard to develop a schedule that works for both teams, however, the high school girls decided they wanted to focus on softball this year," said Casey Skalbeck, who starts in on his second year as head coach of the program. "We do have a few junior high girls who are doing both."

With such few numbers on varsity this year, the team won't score many total points. Instead, the Owls will be focused on improving on an individual level.

"Due to the low numbers, we cannot possibly field athletes in all events [and compete as a team]. We will be mostly focused on personal records and qualifying for sections in individual events," Skalbeck said.

That being said, leadership of those four veterans will come in handy for the upcoming junior high group, which has eight athletes out for track and field this year.

"Our juniors Warren Osterman and Mason Schmidgall and senior Charlie Marczak have already been stepping up. They have been working with the younger runners on technique as well as helping with recruiting," Skalbeck said.

Marczak is a sprinter. He competes in the 100 meters and 200 meters along with 300-meter hurdles and long jump.

"I hope to improve everything I've done last year, I plan to do that by trying my best in practice," Marczak said, adding that his goal in the 100 is to clock a time under 11 seconds.

Warren Osterman is the thrower of the group. He throws shot and discus and also high jumps and does 300-meter hurdles.

"For discus, I'd definitely like to get over 100 feet," Osterman said of one of his goals for the 2017 season.

Schmidgall is a distance runner, running the two mile and also triple jumping for Hancock.

"Mason is built to be a distance runner and has the work ethic to do well in this challenging event," Skalbeck said.

Schmidgall's goals are fairly simple for the season, beat his old marks and make new personal bests.

"Beat my old time in the two mile, which was around 12:30... triple jump my goal would probably be 40 feet, that would definitely be a [personal record]," said Schmidgall, who jumps right around 36 feet right now.

Freshman John Kellenberger is the fourth varsity participant for Hancock. He was on varsity as an eighth grader and Skalbeck looks for him to makes strides in high jump this year.

"He jumped higher in our first practice than he did all last season. He was a varsity competitor even last year as an eighth grader and will be a force to reckon with in the near future," Skalbeck said.

"In the high jump, I'm trying to get 5-8," Kellenberger said of his goal for the season. "I'm doing 5-6, 5-5 right now."

The Marv Meyer Invitational is the first meet of the season at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, in Morris.