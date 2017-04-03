Weather Forecast

Close

    Owls earn Class A Academic State Champion title

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:41 p.m.
    The Hancock varsity boys basketball team was awarded the Class A State Academic Team of the 2016-2017 season. (Photo by C Edwards Studio)

    The Hancock Owl boys basketball team was named the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Class A State Academic Team Champions on Monday, March 13.

    RELATED: Hancock athletics

    The Owls earned the Section 6A Academic Champions in the 2015-2016 season. This season, the Owls boasted a 3.63 GPA as a team this year to earn the honor.

    "This is one of the biggest awards that we feel the team has received," head coach Cory Bedel said. "We are really honored and proud of the team to accomplish this."

    Explore related topics:sportsprepPrep Boys BasketballHancockHancock Owls
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement