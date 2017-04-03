Owls earn Class A Academic State Champion title
The Hancock Owl boys basketball team was named the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Class A State Academic Team Champions on Monday, March 13.
The Owls earned the Section 6A Academic Champions in the 2015-2016 season. This season, the Owls boasted a 3.63 GPA as a team this year to earn the honor.
"This is one of the biggest awards that we feel the team has received," head coach Cory Bedel said. "We are really honored and proud of the team to accomplish this."